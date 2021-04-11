Nick Cannon Expecting Twin Boys with Abby De La Rosa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Nick Cannon will be welcoming another set of twins.

The Nickelodeon alum, 40, and Abby De La Rosa, 30, are expecting twin boys, she announced on Sunday, along with portraits from her latest maternity photoshoot in which he appeared shirtless.

Cannon welcomed his fourth child in December 2020. He and Brittany Bell also share 3-year-old son Golden. Meanwhile, The Masked Singer host co-parents his 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

A rep for Cannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," De La Rosa wrote on Sunday along with her photos, in which she put her baby bump on display, going topless under a pearl beaded chest piece, paired with a long white skirt, featuring a thigh-high leg slit.

"I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," she continued. "I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

The DJ cozied up to Cannon in a sun-soaked wooded area for the photos and an accompanying video, which was set to "Collide" by Tiana Major9 and EarthGang.

"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both," De La Rosa added.

Brittany Bell/Instagram

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Last month, the mom-to-be hinted at the father's identity when she spun a set for Club Tummy, a virtual party for pregnant women, in front of the logo for Cannon's company N'Credible Entertainment. "It's @clubtummy #clubtummy Tuesday and tonight is daddy's pick!" she wrote in the caption.

De La Rose previously dropped another hint, writing, "Our suns, you already light up my life Ncredibly!"