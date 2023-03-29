Nick Cannon doesn’t give mothers of his 12 kids a ‘monthly allowance’

Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 children by six different women, has opened up about how he supports his expanding family.

“The Masked Singer” host revealed that, although it’s not easy, he doesn’t give his babies’ mothers a set “amount of money” or a “monthly allowance.”

“What they need, they get it,” said Cannon, who clarified that he is “not on the government.”

“There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive,” he explained during an interview on “The Home Team Morning Show” this week.

Cannon’s current brood includes 12 children between the ages of 3 months and 11 years, including twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with pop diva Mariah Carey.

Despite any personal relationship upheaval, the “Wild 'N Out” creator — who joked “that’s why they call me the provider” — said he has a deep appreciation for the multiple women he’s impregnated.

“When you really understand, like, ‘Yo, this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child [into the world], and that’s the best gift any man could ask for,’” he shared. “So regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’mma always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

The 42-year-old lupus survivor also credited the group of women — which includes “Selling Sunset” castmate Bre Tiesi, former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole and former radio personality Abby De La Rosa — for putting up with his lifestyle.

“Anybody that could put up with me and everything from my schedule to ... being in the media and stuff like that, like, that’s a queen,” he shared. “I truly just honor everybody in my family because it ain’t easy.”

Last week, Cannon went viral for revealing that his former girlfriend and co-star Christina Milian is one particular ex he wishes would have been on his list of baby mamas.

However, in speaking with “The Home Team,” he said he doesn’t know if he will father any more children.

