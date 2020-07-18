Nick Cannon Counseled by Madonna Manager Guy Oseary at Diddy’s Request

Click here to read the full article.

Entrepreneur and music industry veteran Guy Oseary, whose management clients include Madonna and U2, has counseled Nick Cannon following comments the multi-hyphenate made on his podcast, “Cannon’s Class,” deemed anti-Semitic. During an interview with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff, Cannon said Black people are the “true Hebrews” and talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family.

Cannon issued a series of apologies following the incident, the latest of which coincided with his decision to “take time away” from his Los Angeles-based radio show on Power 106. In addition, Cannon’s daytime talk show, which was scheduled to premiere later this year, has been pushed to 2021 by producer, Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury.

More from Variety

“I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together,” Cannon said on Twitter, expressing gratitude to “the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me.”

Oseary, who was born in Israel and is the author of the 2000 book “Jews Who Rock,” wrote on Instagram that he spoke to Cannon “throughout the day” on Thursday (July 16) at Diddy’s request. As Oseary noted: “After speaking with @nickcannon yesterday throughout the day on the recommendation of my brother Sean Combs, my commitment to the conversation is more resolute than ever. We have work to do. We can only get there if we listen to one another with compassion. … Nick shared with me his willingness to be a beacon for change and understanding between our beautiful communities. For more dialogue and communication. Hearing his words, seeing his eyes and feeling his heart I can assure you that Nick is genuine and sincere. I’m extending my hand to him — and to anyone who is open to dialogue in this moment, as I am.”

Oseary emphasized “fostering a strong connection between Jewish and Black communities has always been important to me,” adding, “This is an essential relationship between people who understand the pain of oppression and should work in solidarity to see justice and equality realized.”

In May, Oseary announced he had “stepped down” from the day-to-day running Maverick, the management collective he founded in 2014, and would segue to a consulting role with Live Nation, specifically for CEO Michael Rapino for the next three years, while continuing to represent Madonna and U2 under the Maverick banner.

Partnered with Ashton Kutcher in venture capital firm Sound Ventures, Oseary’s investments include prescient stakes in Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Pinterest and Square, among others. He’s also an investor in Peloton and the co-founder of budding social media platform Community.

Diddy weighed in publicly following Cannon’s ouster by ViacomCBS, tweeting on July 15: “Come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

Related:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.