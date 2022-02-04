Nick Cannon apologizes for how he handled announcement for baby No. 8

Nick Cannon apologizes for his latest baby announcement. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Nick Cannon is apologizing for the way he handled his latest baby announcement.

On Thursday's Nick Cannon Show, the star apologized to the mothers of his children for failing to "protect and respect" their privacy when he announced he's expecting his eighth child, with model Bre Tiesi, a month after his seventh child, with Alyssa Scott, died of a brain tumor.

"I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children," Cannon said. "I really want to be sincere, whether that's someone who is new or someone who has had my child. I have much admiration for everyone in my life. And I believe I failed to do so on Monday."

The Masked Singer host said he "misspoke" and knows he "can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions." He said he promised the mothers of his children he would "do better" and exhibit the same amount of care and compassion they show him.

"I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son, Zen, and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting," he said. "I didn't need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments of my life. They both deserve the respect."

He said he and Scott are still "grieving" Zen each day. "I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that" as far as his relationships with the different women. "None of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation."

Of Scott, he said, "I love her. I love my son Zen — and I always will. And I’m gonna love my new child. And I'm going to love every child from that point on."

He ended by saying, "I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."

Cannon's apology comes after he confirmed on the show that he and Tiesi are expecting their first child together. While discussing the baby news, he also spoke about the Dec. 5 death of Zen, including that he knew about Tiesi's pregnancy for a while but wanted to keep it private as he and Scott grieved Zen.

Cannon is father to 10-year-old twins with Mariah Carey (Monroe and Moroccan), two children with model Brittany Bell (Golden "Sagon," 4, and Powerful Queen, 1) and 6-month-old twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa (Zion and Zillion). Zen was 5-months old when he died from a brain tumor.

Cannon opened up about the loss of Zen and their final goodbye as a family on Dec. 7. Fast-forward a month, and he and Tiesi had an elaborate baby shower over the weekend for his eighth child.

Cannon made headlines for welcoming four children with three women in the span of a few months last year. Last fall, he publicly vowed to be celibate. He now insists he did remain celibate despite the news that he's now expecting his eighth child with a new woman.

"My therapist was one of the ones who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” Cannon said earlier this week. “And then that was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then.”

He added, "So for anybody who’s thinking: 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!" However, he added that his celibacy ended at the end of last year.