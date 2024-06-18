Nick Aldis Calls The ‘War’ Between WWE And AEW ‘Silly On Their Part’, Compares It To Geo-Politics

In recent times WWE has been acknowledging the existence of multiple wrestling promotions. The company also has a good partnership with TNA Wrestling. One company that WWE rarely acknowledges is AEW. Recently, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis addressed it.

Nick Aldis was speaking on Gorilla Position about why AEW is rarely mentioned on WWE Television.

“I don’t know, and I’m certainly not involved in the conversations at that level. I don’t think it’s anything nefarious, I think it’s more of a thing of, ‘They made it clear they’re coming at WWE.’ I personally think the war thing is silly, it’s silly on their part. If you sort of liken it to geo-politics. If someone has declared war on you, it’s not like you’re going to throw their name around. They’ve certainly been hostile at times, and from the company’s point of view, ‘We don’t want to poke the bear’ necessarily. We’re not looking for that.”

The SmackDown General Manager also mentioned that AEW is a part of Cody Rhodes’ history and thus has to be acknowledged when it came to the American Nightmare.

“At the same time, it’s interesting to be able to acknowledge that part of Cody’s history. It’s unavoidable with Cody because when he came back, he was the American Nightmare. He wasn’t the same guy. To pretend he turned into this person in the middle of nowhere made no sense. In many ways, that’s the greatest acknowledgement of AEW, is Cody being Cody. He crafted that persona and presentation. The fact that it was a major part of a major company being born and a place for people to go to work, it’s a tremendous accomplishment and does no harm to WWE to acknowledge it,” Nick Aldis said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Do you agree with Aldis?

