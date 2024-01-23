Nic Nemeth Set To Compete At NJPW Windy City Riot

New Japan Pro-Wrestling continues to load up the card for NJPW Windy City Riot.

In a tweet, NJPW confirmed that Nic Nemeth and Minoru Suzuki will be in action at NJPW Windy City Riot on April 12.

Nemeth appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and got into a confrontation with David Finlay. They will clash at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 24.

Suzuki and Nemeth join a star-studded card that includes Jon Moxley and Mustafa Ali. Moxley will take on Tetsuya Naito, while Ali will face Hiromu Takahashi.

