Nia Long Says NBA Coach Ime Udoka 'Has Failed' To Provide Support For Their Son

Actor Nia Long said her ex, Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka, “has failed” to provide support for their 11-year-old son, Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday.

In court documents obtained by the show business outlet, Long requested legal and physical custody of him while allowing for “reasonable visitation” for Udoka “consistent with the child’s best interest.”

A judge has yet to rule on the request and Udoka has yet to reply after Long filed the documents earlier this month in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to ET.

Long and Udoka ended a 13-year relationship after Udoka allegedly had an improper relationship with a staffer of the Boston Celtics while he was head coach.

Udoka, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season, was suspended and eventually fired from his post.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said after his full-season suspension was announced in September 2022. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.” He was dismissed in February 2023.

Long, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum who has starred in movies from “You People” to “The Best Man,” said early this year that the scandal and breakup tested her resilience.

“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months and I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright, you’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my God I’m about to cry — ‘You pick yourself back up and you keep it moving,’” she said.

Udoka was hired in April to be the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Long also has a 22-year-old son from a previous relationship.

HuffPost has reached out to Udoka for comment through the Rockets.

