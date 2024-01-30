Nia Long to Play Michael Jackson’s Mom in ‘Michael’ Biopic

Nia Long will play Katherine Jackson, the mother of Michael Jackson, in director Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biographical drama about the King of Pop.

It’s been previously announced that Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will play the eponymous musician while Colman Domingo will portray the family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson.

“Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career,” Fuqua said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

“Michael” is expected to chronicle the singer’s complicated legacy. According to the logline, the story will portray a “brilliant yet complicated man” who became known as one of the greatest performers of all time. John Logan, whose screenwriting credits include “Gladiator,” “Sweeney Todd” and the James Bond movies “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned the script.

“Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family,” Long said. “As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure.”

“Michael” is currently in production and slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) is producing the movie with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate is distributing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan (which Lionsgate will oversee).

“Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honoring Katherine and the love she had for her son,” King said in a statement.

Long recently starred in Netflix’s comedy “You People” and is best known for movies such as “Boyz n the Hood,” “Love Jones, Soul Food,” “The Best Man” and “Big Momma’s House.” On the TV front, she had memorable roles on the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the crime drama “Third Watch.”

She is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Narrative, and Meyer & Downs.

