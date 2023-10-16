NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested, Mugshot Revealed

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend for allegedly not paying child support to the mother of one of his children.

Details of Brown's arrest from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the NFL star's mugshot have been released.

Antonio Brown Arrested For Failure Of Paying Child Support

Broward Sheriff’s Office jail records show that the 35-year-old former NFL player was booked around midnight on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant, per WPLG Local 10.

Brown was released on a $15,000 bond.

Just a few days ago, Wiltrice Jackson, who is the mother of Brown’s daughter, Antanyiah, spoke out, claiming that Brown owes her nearly $31,000 in unpaid child support and she wants him arrested because he "feels untouchable".

“I do want him arrested,” Jackson told said. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

In August, a judge ruled that Brown had missed child support payments and ordered that he be arrested.

Antonio Brown Has A Lenghy History Of Legal Issues

This isn't, by far, the first time Antonio Brown has found himself in trouble.

The extremely controversial athlete was suspended for the first 8 games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. This came after a former female trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit accusing Brown of sexually assaulting her.

In 2020, the former wide receiver was involved in an incident in Florida, where he apparently attacked the driver of a moving truck that was delivering some of his personal belongings from California. He pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges and was ordered to serve two years of probation, which included having to take anger management courses.

Antonio Brown's Controversial Viral Video

Last year, a video obtained by NY Post, went viral as the clip showed the former NFL wide receiver swimming around in an outdoor pool alongside others at a Dubai hotel before shoving his bare bottom into a woman’s face and then lifting his “manhood” out of the water and flapping it around. The woman, initially, laughed it off when Brown shoved his bottom into her face, but then was seen trying to swim away.

Brown then swam after the woman and attempted to tie a head scarf, which he reportedly took from another guest, and tied it around her head. The woman was able to take the scarf off, but not before Brown lifted the woman up into the air and slammed her into the water.

As the woman swam away once again, Brown is seen leaning along the edge of the pool and grabbing his “manhood”, yanking it out of the water in the direction of the woman. Two eyewitnesses told the NY Post that the former Buccaneers wide receiver exposed his private parts “several times” after the video ended, and even asked the woman, “You want it?”

According to a hotel staffer, Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident occurred.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver spoke out after the shocking video went viral. “It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me,” Brown Tweeted. “Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”