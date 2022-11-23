185

What’s Next for Todd and Julie Chrisley After "Difficult Day" of Prison Sentencing

Kelly Gilmore
·2 min read

Todd and Julie Chrisley are planning to continue their fight.

The couple, who were each sentenced to multiple years in prison for fraud convictions on Nov. 21, have plans for the future of their case, as the family's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP tells E! News.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," Little said in a Nov. 22 statement. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."

Little made allegations about issues within the Chrisley Knows Best stars' trial, which concluded June 7 after roughly three weeks of testimonies.

"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," the statement continued. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

U.S. Attorney's Office's public information officer in Georgia declined to comment when contacted by E! News.

Savannah Chrisley's Faith Over Fear Line

On Nov. 21, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. This decision comes after the pair were found guilty on 12 counts—which included wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States—by an Atlanta federal jury in June. They pled not guilty to all.

Following the jury's decision, Todd's attorney told E! News that he was "disappointed in the verdict" and that they plan to appeal.

Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

At the time, attorney Kate Mangels, who is not affiliated with the case, exclusively told E! News her thoughts on the decision to appeal.

"I would say it's a very low percentage of appeals that get granted," Kate, who is an associate attorney at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP, said in June. "There's so much evidence brought that even if maybe one piece of evidence was improperly brought or one witness was excluded, an appeals court could still say at the end of the day that wasn't substantial and that wasn't prejudicial so even though we find an error, we're not going to overturn and we're not going to do a new trial."

