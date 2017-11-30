Next Star Wars trilogy will probably NOT feature Rey

From Digital Spy

Daisy Ridley has seemingly ruled out the possibility of re-teaming with Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson on his recently-announced trilogy.

Lucasfilm confirmed the huge news earlier this month that Johnson would soon begin mapping out three more movies set in "a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored".

The intention is to move Star Wars away from the Skywalker Saga, thus forging completely new ground 40 years on from George Lucas's original vision.

There have already been fan theories about the possibility of linking Johnson's trilogy with what came before, but it appears as if Daisy Ridley's heroine Rey will definitely not be bridging the gap.

Asked directly if she'd be game to return for the next phase of Star Wars, Ridley told Rolling Stone: "No. For me, I didn't really know what I was signing on to. I hadn't read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, 'Awesome.'

"Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now… I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films.

"So in my head, it's three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out."

While Daisy Ridley seemingly sees Episode IX as a natural ending point for her involvement in Star Wars for now, she's not quite ready to shut the door on returning down the road.

"Who knows? I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so, if in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells... then sure. Maybe," she said.

"But again, it's like, who knows. Because the thing I thought was so amazing, was people really wanted it. And it was done by people who really love it."

For now, director Rian Johnson has simply said that he's excited to forge ahead on the next era of Star Wars by introducing a completely new mythology.

"There's just so much potential and I can't wait to jump into it," he recently said. "What makes me so excited about it is the idea of doing a new story on the big canvas of three movies in this world."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally hits UK cinemas on December 14 and US cinemas on December 15. Watch a trailer below:

