“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Caroline Frost
2 min read
Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie.

Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm.

Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.”

Rowling today publicly asked Twitter to intervene, asking @TwitterSupport, “Any chance of some support?” but Aziz’s post currently remains in place. He had previously described the man arrested for Rushdie’s attack, Hadi Matar, as a “revolutionary Shia fighter.”

Rowling confirmed that the police were now involved, telling followers: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats).”

This latest threat to Rowling follows yesterday’s attack on Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed up to 15 times at a conference near Buffalo, New York, where he was about to give a lecture on free speech. Rushdie’s agent last night revealed that the author is currently on ventilator, but looks to be in danger of losing the use of an eye, has suffered nerve damage to his arm, and suffered harm to his liver.

Rushdie had been issued with a fatwa by Iranian authorities in 1989 following the release of his novel The Satanic Verses. He has lived in the US since 2000.

 

