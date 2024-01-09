A newspaper that sings? It happened, 90 years ago, on Broadway

Matters of Fact | A column about our lives in the age of media

There have been Broadway musicals based on books, plays, movies, comic strips, and impressionist paintings.

So why hasn't someone based a musical on the most universal of all media: the daily newspaper?

In fact, someone did. Someone you've heard of.

"As Thousands Cheer," which opened 90 years ago this past fall, and was still playing on Broadway well into the following year, was co-written by Irving Berlin.

That Irving Berlin. The Irving Berlin of "White Christmas," "God Bless America," "Alexander's Ragtime Band." And who, for this show, wrote a number of tunes that are still remembered today: "Heat Wave," "Harlem on My Mind," and most enduringly, "Easter Parade."

"Berlin is American music," proclaimed fellow songwriter Jerome Kern.

And in his show, "As Thousands Cheer," Berlin paid tribute to another American institution: the daily press.

Out of the headlines

"There had been other topical shows, but maybe not ripped from the headlines the way 'As Thousands Cheer' was," said Doug Reside, curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

The idea for the show, conceived with writer Moss Hart, was audacious. They would put a newspaper on stage. Almost literally. They would set it to music — using the headlines as the basis for songs, skits and social commentary.

"It would be like someone today doing a Facebook musical, or a TikTok musical," said Laurence Maslon, arts professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and associate chair of the Graduate Acting Program.

He considers "As Thousands Cheer" an important milestone: the last and greatest of the so-called Broadway "revues." He's devoted a podcast to it, and included the libretto in volume one of "American Musicals," the two-volume set he edited in 2014.

"They really went to town," he said. "The newspaper is a convenient frame, an organizing principle."

The age of the newspaper

Newspapers, in the 1930s, were news.

New York had more than a dozen big ones: The Times, The Post, the Daily News and The Wall Street Journal, of course, but also The New York Daily Mirror, The Herald Tribune, The World-Telegram, The Sun, and others. Not to mention a host of Yiddish, Italian, German, Chinese and African-American dailies and weeklies.

In an age before TV, before social media, newspapers were where most people got their news. Also their entertainment — in the form of serialized stories, picture supplements, gossip columns and "the funnies." Newspapers were part of people's lives, in a way that is hard to imagine today.

So they were a natural thought, when Berlin and Hart were trying to come up with a theme for their next "revue" — those grab-bag collections of songs, skits, spectacle and leggy chorus girls that were a Broadway staple then.

"You had Ziegfeld doing a show a year, and George White doing a show a year, and Earl Carroll doing a show a year," Maslon said. "If you attended Broadway regularly, you were inundated by these revues. A song, a comedian, a bunch of pretty girls, a dance number, intermission. They were so much of a muchness."

Extra! Extra!

Berlin and Hart had something different — more ambitious — in mind.

In "As Thousands Cheer," each scene, each song, would be inspired by a newspaper headline. All of them timely.

"FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT INAUGURATED TOMORROW." Lights up on the glum Mr. and Mrs. Hoover packing up their duffels.

"We'll just have to go back to Palo Alto with nothing at all to show for your having been president of the United States," Mrs. Hoover sighs. "Nobody else in the country has got anything to show for it either," the ex-president says.

"HEAT WAVE HITS NEW YORK." The weather report, courtesy of the great chanteuse Ethel Waters, was steamy.

"We're having a heat wave, a tropical heat wave," she sang, in a now-classic number. The forecast went on to attribute the scorcher to a certain lady, newly arrived from Martinique. "She started the heat wave, by making her seat wave."

There were songs about the comic pages ("The Funnies"), the gossip columns ("Through a Key Hole"), and Advice for the Lovelorn ("Lonely Heart"). There were sketches inspired by international news ("REVOLT IN CUBA") and the doings of celebrities ("JOAN CRAWFORD TO DIVORCE DOUGLAS FAIRBANKS, JR."). And to set the table, a song about that oldest of journalistic precepts, attributed to New York Sun editor John B. Bogart: "Dog bites man —not news. Man bites dog — news."

Act 1 starts with a breathless reporter phoning his editor with a scoop.

"I got a headline, oh what a headline, off the beaten track," he sings. "A dog bit a man, and the man bit the dog right back!"

All the frills upon it

The show's most enduring song was a tribute to that long-forgotten newspaper section, the Rotogravure. "The Roto," for short.

Rotogravure, first used in 1912, was a printing process that allowed for the reproduction of (relatively) high-resolution photos, by engraving the image on a cylinder, which was then inked.

"It was still expensive to produce the cylinder, so you wouldn't want to do the entire paper using it," Reside said.

Mostly, it was confined to a special pictorial section, typically containing "society news" — another vanished newspaper custom. This, in "As Thousands Cheer," was the inspiration for the headline "ROTOGRAVURE SECTION," and an iconic song about a New York holiday tradition.

"In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it, you'll be the grandest lady in the Easter parade," sang the show's star, Clifton Webb (more famously, Judy Garland sang it to Fred Astaire in the 1948 film "Easter Parade").

Fred Astaire and Judy Garland in 1948's "Easter Parade"

"On the Avenue, Fifth Avenue, the photographers will snap you, and you'll find that you're in the Rotogravure."

"In many ways, that song began the mania [Berlin] had for holidays," Maslon said. Which climaxed with the 1942 film "Holiday Inn" and its keynote song, "White Christmas."

Getting serious

But not all the headlines in "As Thousands Cheer" were "brights" — newspaper lingo for the human-interest, feel-good, upbeat stories that editors still rely on to lighten their pages.

Some were dark indeed. And Berlin and Hart — courageously, in the context of a 1930s Broadway revue — weren't afraid to go there.

In the year 1933, according to the Tuskegee Institute, 26 people were lynched, 24 of them Black. Lynching was the great crusade of Black newspapers in the early 20th century, and it made headlines in the mainstream papers as well. Toward the beginning of Act 2, the mood at the Music Box Theatre abruptly changed.

The Music Box Theater on W. 45th Street is where "As Thousands Cheer" opened in 1933. "Purlie Victorious" is playing there now

"UNKNOWN NEGRO LYNCHED BY FRENZIED MOB" was the stark headline that audiences now read. And then the lights came up on the man's wife, played by Ethel Waters — mournfully laying out the table for her children, and for the husband who will never come home.

"Supper time, I should set the table

'Cause it's supper time — somehow I'm not able..."

Ethel Waters.

In a few deft strokes, Berlin transformed a statistic into a heart-wrenching human tragedy. And the genus of Ethel Waters took it further. Her rendition of "Supper Time" mesmerized audiences. "Her pathos in a deep-toned song about a lynching give some notion of the range she can encompass in musical shows," wrote Brooks Atkinson in a rave review in The New York Times.

Taking a bow

In fact, the show was a personal triumph for Waters, who began her career on the Black vaudeville circuit (she was first billed as "Sweet Mama Stringbean"), became a breakout recording star in the 1920s and in the early 1930s introduced two now-classic songs, "Am I Blue?" and "Stormy Weather."

In those days, Black actors rarely shared the stage with white ones. Certainly not as equals. But in "As Thousands Cheer," Berlin gave Waters ample opportunity to shine. In addition to "Supper Time" and "Heat Wave," she appeared in a scene headlined "JOSEPHINE BAKER STILL THE RAGE OF PARIS," where the expatriate star complains of homesickness in a memorable song, "I've got Harlem on my Mind."

Clifton Webb, with Gene Tierney in "Laura" (1944)

In fact, she stole the show. Stole it from the likes of Clifton Webb (the waspish actor later known for such Hollywood movies as "Laura" and "Sitting Pretty"), Helen Broderick, and Marilyn Miller, the biggest Broadway star of her day, the 1933 equivalent of Kristin Chenoweth. "And here comes this Black performer who mops the floor with them," Maslon said.

It all climaxed in an ugly incident. One that did not make headlines.

The show's white stars, according to some accounts, refused to take the final curtain call with Waters.

"There was resentment," Maslon said. "Whether it was racial, or ego, or — probably — an unholy combination of the two."

Berlin was called in to referee. And he had a simple solution.

"He said, 'OK, so there won't be a bow,' " Maslon said. " 'We'll just cut the bow.' And they said, 'We're not going to do that.' "

The bow remained. So did Waters. At final curtain, she was on stage with her white co-stars.

Changing times

Mr. and Mrs. Irving Berlin enjoy Christmas dinner at The Colony in this undated photo.

"As Thousands Cheer" was a hit in its time, and the source of several enduring songs. But it's mostly forgotten today (there was a brief off-Broadway revival in 1998). More's the pity, Maslon believes.

Maybe its references are too dated. Maybe it's too plotless for modern taste.

Or maybe it's just too much the product of another era. An era when musicals and newspapers were central to the culture.

"It tried to capture the magic of a newspaper," Maslon said. "You could say that 'As Thousands Cheer' is a musical of a newspaper."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: As Thousands Cheer: On Broadway's love letter to newspapers