Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

President Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.

Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.

“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his fingertips, grappling with a bowl of lettuce. He can barely feed himself,” Bolling insisted, instructing his audience to watch a clip of Biden eating.

Bolling raised his voice moments later, apparently incensed by the video, which he said wasn’t slowed down.

“That’s the President of the United States! The man who is going to push back on Russia, China, North Korea—are you kidding me?!” He can’t even take a bite of his own salad!” Bolling exclaimed, despite the video showing Biden doing just that. “This man’s not suited for the job for four more minutes, let alone four more years.”

As for what Biden said at the dinner, Bolling unsurprisingly wasn’t a fan either. Biden “couldn’t help himself, and just had to talk Trump,” he groused.

“Yes, age is an issue,” Biden joked Saturday night. “I’m a grown man, running against a 6-year-old.”

Bolling oddly criticized Biden’s “clearly scripted digs at Trump,” as if he was under the impression that the president wasn’t allowed to read prepared remarks.

The Newsmax host also griped about Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance at the dinner. “That woman would laugh at a funeral,” said Bolling, who mispronounced Harris’ first name at least twice in his monologue—a not-so-isolated trait given that Donald Trump, former Georgia Senator David Perdue, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have also done the same.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

