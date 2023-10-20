Newsmax Angrily Cuts Away From Biden’s Oval Office Address

Newsmax

Newsmax cut away from President Joe Biden’s Oval Office address Thursday because the president “started to go into some victory laps on his policy,” host Eric Bolling said on the air. As Biden was outlining the importance of the U.S. helping to fund both the Ukrainian and Israeli war efforts, the disappointed-sounding host cut in. “We really wanted to hear some American resolve. We wanted to hear the American president talk to the world and make it very clear that we Americans aren’t going to put up with what happened in Israel. What I heard was a little bit different, and then he started to go into some victory laps on his policy, which is a good time for us to pull out,” he said. Bolling then spoke with two guests—former advisers in the Trump administration and Trump campaign, respectively—who criticized Biden’s 15-minute address, which was shown in full by MSNBC, CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, and even One America News Network.

