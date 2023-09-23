'Newsmakers' to examine memory loss play, fundraiser
Sep. 23—A performance that will benefit both the Joplin Little Theatre and Area Agency on Aging, Region X, will be discussed in next week's "Newsmakers" program on KGCS-TV.
"Breadcrumbs," by Jennifer Haley, will be presented Oct. 5 at the Cornell Complex. It follows the story of Alida, a writer who is diagnosed with dementia and must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. Diane Martinous, who portrays Alida, will discuss the play and how the production will serve as a fundraiser.
Jennifer Shotwell, executive director of Area Agency on Aging, Region X, will discuss programs to support those dealing with dementia.
"Newsmakers" will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week.
KGCS-TV programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.