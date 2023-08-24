News Of The Day – 8/24

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Melvins drummer Dale Crover needs spinal surgery and will miss the rest of the band’s tour with Boris.

More from Spin:

Mountain Goats added tour dates and shared a new single featuring Bully’s Alicia Bognanno.

Oneohtrix Point Never, the electronic-leaning project of Daniel Lopatin, detailed his new album Again, which is out Sept. 29 through Warp.

Soccer Mommy has a new covers EP titled Karaoke Night on the way and shared her cover of Taylor Swift’s “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.”

Meat Puppets will begin reissuing their influential SST Records catalog on vinyl and CD on Oct. 6 with remastered editions of their debut EP In a Car and 1985’s Up on the Sun, followed in February by Meat Puppets II. A live album recorded between 1991-1995, Camp Songs, is also on the way.

Chat Pile announced additional fall tour dates, and Pleasure Pill shared a new Jonathan Rado-produced single.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.