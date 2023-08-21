News of the Day – 8/21

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Yesterday was Flaming Lips Day in San Francisco. Congratulations!

3rd Secret shared a new video from its recently released album.

The Strokes enlisted Regina Spektor to perform a deep cut for the first time in nearly two decades. Tyler, the Creator hopped on stage with Earl Sweatshirt at Sweatshirt’s show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Doris in Los Angeles. Speaking of Tyler, his Camp Flog Gnaw lineup has been revealed.

Watch Guns N’ Roses perform “Perhaps” for the first time.

Nick Cave is going on a U.S. book tour this fall.

