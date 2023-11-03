News of the Day – 11/3

The Beatles Tug The Heartstrings On Final Song, 'Now And Then'

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

As promised, the Beatles released “Now and Then,” which is their final original song. “It took almost a quarter of a century for us to wait until the right moment,” Paul McCartney said of the song. As previously reported, the surviving Beatles attempted to work on “Now and Then” in 1995 but left it unfinished; it was completed in the past year by the group’s lone living members, McCartney, 81, and Ringo Starr. The song is included on the upcoming expanded reissues of the Beatles’ classic Red and Blue compilations albums, which will be released on Nov. 10.

In honor of Dookie turning 30, American Idiot turning 20 and Saviors releasing in 2024, Green Day is embarking on a major international tour for the better part of next year. The trio released another single, “Look Ma, No Brains!” from their new album as well.

Sheryl Crow’s 11th studio album, Evolution. will be released on March 29, 2024. The soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member performed its first single, “Alarm Clock,” on the Tonight Show.

Lenny Kravitz released a new song, “Road to Freedom,” for Netflix’s Rustin. The song plays over the film’s end title credits. Olivia Rodrigo unveiled “Can’t Catch Me Now,” her new song from the upcoming Hunger Games soundtrack.

The Libertines shared a video for “Run Run Run,” which tracks the journey of a seedy cab driver The song is the first song off the band’s first album in nine years.

Listen to Deap Valley’s cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Ventilator Blues” which hails from 1972’s Exile on Main Street.

Melodic hardcore band Codeseven is releasing a new album for the first time in two decades. Listen to “Hold Tight,” the album’s first single

