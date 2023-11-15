News Of The Day – 11/15

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

André 3000 is releasing his first solo album … and it consists of 87 minutes of flute instrumentals.

More from Spin:

The Regrettes are breaking up. The band’s farewell show takes place Dec. 21 at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

H.E.R. has recorded a cover of Foo Fighters’ “The Glass,” which is out on Friday.

Kacey Musgraves joined singer/songwriter Madi Diaz on the latter’s new song “Don’t Do Me Good.”

Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis’ new solo album, What Do We Do Now, is coming on Feb. 2, 2024 through Sub Pop. Watch him get a little help from his friends in the video for “Can’t Believe We’re Here.”

Mannequin Pussy shared “Sometimes” from its upcoming album I Got Heaven. The band also revealed its 2024 tour itinerary.

It was a big day for tour news: Belle and Sebastian announced a North American tour, Dropkick Murphys will be joined by Pennywise and the Scratch for a U.S. St. Patrick’s Day tour, and Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony announced a 2024 tour honor the music of Van Halen, with help from guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham.

Elsewhere, Tool extended its 2024 tour to include dates in the U.K. and Europe, Judas Priest is touring the U.S. next spring, Cat Power added dates to her 2024 tour recreating Bob Dylan’s legendary 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” concert, Peter Hook and the Light will perform both Joy Division and New Order’s Substance albums on their 2024 world tour, and Palehound is hitting the road in 2024, including opening slots with Jason Isbell and Sleater-Kinney.

Ahead of his new album out on Friday, Danny Brown dropped a final single from it, “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” featuring Kassa Overall. Watch its video here.

Mid-2000s rockers the Zutons’ first album in 16 years, The Big Decider, is coming in April and was produced by Chic’s Nile Rodgers and the Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie. Check out the album’s teaser trailer.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.