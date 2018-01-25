New trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again lands

Tissues at the ready – things are already getting emotional in the new trailer for Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

10 years after the original movie, Amanda Seyfried’s Sophie is up the duff, and we’re all heading back to the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi to celebrate.

As well as tears, there will be flashbacks, with Lily James playing the young Donna – Meryl Streep’s character – and Alexa Davies as the young Rosie (also played by Julie Walters).

Donna’s back story will also be re-told with the help of younger incarnations of Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth) and Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) too, thanks to Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner and Josh Dylan.

Also joining the cast will be Andy Garcia and – deep breath – Cher, playing Donna’s mother (despite only being a few years older than Streep, but hey-ho).

The original was a smash, making over $600 million worldwide. So no pressure then.

Featuring a wealth of music from ABBA, including Dancing Queen, and I Have A Dream, as well as rumoured appearances from Knowing Me, Knowing You, Fernando, and The Name of the Game, as well as the title track of course, it’ll be the nostalgia trip of the summer.

See it in cinemas from July 20.

