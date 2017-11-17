New Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV spot sheds light on key scene

A new ‘Star Wars 8’ teaser has appeared online…

The best part? It confirms that Rey isn’t asking Kylo Ren for help.

The first trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Ledi’ saw Rey struggling to find her place in the galaxy far, far away… and with a cunningly edited scene, it looked as though she was turning to Kylo Ren for help.

But has she really turned to the Dark Side? Not exactly.

The new ‘Star Wars 8’ TV spot gives us another brief hint of Rey’s upcoming personal journey in ‘The Last Jedi’… and while going over some of those emotional scenes, it looks as though it’s inadvertently revealed who Rey was talking to in the earlier trailer.

And it’s definitely not Kylo Ren.

That’s right – it’s Luke Skywalker. Obviously.

Of course, ‘Star Wars’ fans have been discussing the cleverly-edited scenes since they appeared in the first official trailer… and if you look at the way the new shots are framed, as well as matching up the background imagery, it’s clear that when Rey says “Kylo failed you,” in the new TV spot, it’s the very same scene as in the earlier trailer.

Not exactly a huge surprise.

After all, it seemed obvious, even when the original trailer was first released, that she was turning to someone with far more experience… and as we’ve seen from Kylo’s wavering throughout ‘The Force Awakens’ that simply isn’t him.

Instead, it looks as though this may be a scene from early in the movie.

And it’s likely Rey’s way of asking Luke to train her.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

