New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ trailer heads for hyperspace

A new trailer for Star Wars spin-off Solo has finally delivered something fans can get properly excited about.

The previous teaser, released during the Super Bowl in February, held a fair bit back, but now we’ve got some proper action to get our teeth into, the clip stacking up 2.7 million views since its release overnight.

Narrated by Emilia Clarke’s character Qi’Ra, we get our first proper sense of Alden Ehrenreich’s take on the young Han Solo, as well as more of Donald Glover’s cocky, adversarial smuggler (and gambler) Lando Calrissian.

Along with a sense of the humour that’ll be running through the movie too, we also get a look at Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s wise-cracking droid L3-37, and a brief glimpse of Paul Bettany’s crime lord Dryden Vos.

And to add to all that, there’s a spiffy new poster too.

And it’s all pretty encouraging, given the recent press reports over the problems the production has had.

A recent article on Vulture, citing an actor who worked on the movie, but who remains anonymous, relayed tales of sacked original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller being unprepared for a movie of its size, along with talk of Ehrenreich getting reportedly much-needed acting coaching while on set.

Let’s hope Ron Howard, who was drafted in to replace Lord and Miller, has pulled it off.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in the UK on May 24.

