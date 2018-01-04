New to Netflix UK this week

Netflix UK adds so many movies and TV shows it can be hard to stay on top of everything available on the service. Enter Yahoo Movies, with our reliable complete guide to all the new stuff you can stream right now.
Starting this week, we’ll be regularly adding absolutely everything new to Netflix UK to this feature in the form of weekly updates, which will land just in time for your weekend watch.
So, bookmark this page and come back every Thursday for the very latest Netflix UK additions.
Oh, and keep an eye out for anything in bold – those are Yahoo’s personal recommendations.
4 January
Movies
Conan the Barbarian – So-bad-it’s-fun silliness with Jason Momoa (Game Of Thrones, Justice League), swinging the sword as Conan. Starts serious, then gets crazier as it continues.
Green White Green (And All The Beautiful Colours In My Mosaic Of Madness) – Three young Nigerians explore the directions in which their lives could go.
Admission – Paul Rudd teams up with Tina Fey, for this very average rom-com set in a university admissions department.
3 January
Movies
Jora 10 Numbaria – Punjabi gangster film, written and directed by Amardeep Singh Gill.
2 January
Movies
Mustang Island – After his girlfriend dumps him at a New Year’s Eve party, Bill and his pals drive to a beach town to win her back. Touching indie.
I Am Not Madame Bovary – After being conned by her ex-husband, a woman challenges the Chinese legal system.
Aval – Indian haunted house horror film co-written and directed by Milind Rau.
TV
The Jack King Affair
Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope
1 January
Movies
Super Dark Times – One of 2017’s best under-the-radar horror films follows a group of students who find themselves connected by a disturbing secret, which changes their friendship forever.
Aajcha Divas Majha – Indian political drama, about a caring minister who helps an elderly singer overcome obstacles set by a powerful bureaucracy.
A Royal Night Out – On V-E Day in 1945, teenage princesses Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon) and Margaret (Bel Powley) join the celebrations in London.
The Adventures of the American Rabbit – ‘80s animated tale in which a rabbit finds he can basically turn into Captain America – complete with stars and stripes costume.
Aata Pita – A desk clerk dreams of starting a new life as a writer.
Badha – Indian film following a young woman suspected of practicing witchcraft, who is forced to live apart from her family.
Black Knight – Martin Lawrence turns time traveller when he finds himself being thrown from a medieval themed amusement park straight into 14th century England.
The Believers – ‘80s thriller about a psychiatrist (Martin Sheen) trying to protect his son from an evil cult.
Camp Cool Kids – A young boy confronts his fears at a Christian youth camp.
Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War – Students rebel against a new teaching style.
The Damned Rain (Gabhricha Paus) – Indian drama about a farmer struggling to survive.
Die Hard 4.0 (Live Free or Die Hard) – Dumb Die Hard sequel, which pits John McClane (Bruce Willis) against a sinister computer hacker.
Devrai – An eccentric man becomes obsessed with a small patch of land, revealing he suffers from a psychological condition.
Dries – Documentary portrait of Fashion Designer Dries Van Noten.
Eight Men Out – Baseball movie starring John Cusack and D.B. Sweeney as unhappy Chicago White Sox players who agree to lose the 1919 World Series for a big payoff.
AlphaGo – Fantastic documentary about how the ancient Chinese board game ‘Go’ is advancing artificial intelligence – following a legendary Go master as he takes on a computer challenger for the first time in history.
Extraction – When a retired CIA agent is kidnapped, his son embarks on an unauthorised mission to rescue him.
Empire of Scents (Le Nez) – Documentary about how our sense of smell has evolved over time.
Eye of the Needle – ‘80s spy movie starring Donald Sutherland.
Happy Hunting – Survival thriller about a drug addict being hunted by rednecks.
Functional Fitness – Documentary exploring the success of Crossfit.
Heartthrob – Thriller about a shy boy who falls in love with a popular girl – with their unexpected relationship taking a dark turn.
He Named Me Malala – Documentary about Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who became a political icon after being attacked by the Taliban.
Hridaynath – A teacher taps into his dark side following a heart transplant.
Hot Shots! Part Deux – Comedy spoof sequel in which Charlie Sheen sends up action films.
Infinity Chamber – A man wakes up in a futuristic prison and has to outsmart a robot in order to escape.
Ideachi Kalpana – Legal comedy about a lawyer who decides to file a bogus law suit.
Kay Dyache Bola – Two students falsely accused of murder rely on an inexperienced lawyer to defend their case.
Double Impact – Separated at birth, two twins grow up to be expert martial artists – because of course they do, they’re both played by Jean-Claude Van Damme.
Maacher Jhol – A Paris-based chef faces a cooking challenge in his hometown.
Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy – An unhappy man is visited by an ancient king when he curses his heritage.
Maza Pati Karodpati – A young woman learns to value love over money.
Murder on the Cape – Based on a true story, an out of work fisherman is suspected of murder after an an affair with a fashion writer who’s wintering on the Cape.
The Patriot – Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger star in this story of a farmer driven to lead the Colonial Militia during the American Revolution following the death of his son.
Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion and The Mechanical Marvel – A mystical Pokémon who hates humans must team up with Ash to rescue the Azoth Kingdom.
The Rehearsal – A drama student uses his girlfriend’s family scandal as inspiration for his end-of-year show.
Saved! – Jena Malone and Mandy Moore star in this story of a Christian student who’s ostracised after falling pregnant.
Sanai Choughade – Indian comedy drama about a couple who are forced to arrange a marriage for their picky cousin.
The Siege of Firebase Gloria – ‘80s military film about a seargent and his sidekick, defending a base from the VietCong.
Species III – Fairly dreary second sequel to the fun original sci-fi film, about an alien who takes the form of a beautiful woman to seduce her victims.
Soldiers of Fortune – Rich thrillseekers pay to take part in real-life military conflicts, with disastrous results.
Time Please – A newly married husband and wife face challenges from the past.
Yanda Kartavya Aahe – Can a four-day honeymoon save an ailing arranged marriage?
Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable – Documentary investigating the story behind British artist Damien Hirst’s major exhibition of oceanic treasures.
Shahanpan Dega Deva – Five mental asylum inmates attempt to save a city from a terrorist plot.
TV
Women Behind Bars
We Speak Dance
Weeds
Trotro
SamSam
Not Alone
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World (A Return to Grace: Luther’s Life and Legacy)
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Lovesick
Lockup: County Jails
The Frozen Dead (Glacé)
Fullmetal Alchemist
Friends
Eastsiders
The Deep
