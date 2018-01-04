New to Netflix UK this week

Conan, Queen Elizabeth and John McClane are coming to Netflix UK this week

Netflix UK adds so many movies and TV shows it can be hard to stay on top of everything available on the service.

Starting this week, we’ll be regularly adding absolutely everything new to Netflix UK to this feature in the form of weekly updates, which will land just in time for your weekend watch.

So, bookmark this page and come back every Thursday for the very latest Netflix UK additions.

Oh, and keep an eye out for anything in bold – those are Yahoo’s personal recommendations.

4 January

Movies

Conan the Barbarian – So-bad-it’s-fun silliness with Jason Momoa (Game Of Thrones, Justice League), swinging the sword as Conan. Starts serious, then gets crazier as it continues.

Green White Green (And All The Beautiful Colours In My Mosaic Of Madness) – Three young Nigerians explore the directions in which their lives could go.

Admission – Paul Rudd teams up with Tina Fey, for this very average rom-com set in a university admissions department.

3 January

Movies

Jora 10 Numbaria – Punjabi gangster film, written and directed by Amardeep Singh Gill.

2 January

Movies

Mustang Island – After his girlfriend dumps him at a New Year’s Eve party, Bill and his pals drive to a beach town to win her back. Touching indie.

I Am Not Madame Bovary – After being conned by her ex-husband, a woman challenges the Chinese legal system.

Aval – Indian haunted house horror film co-written and directed by Milind Rau.

TV

The Jack King Affair

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope

1 January

Movies

Super Dark Times: a stylish and confident debut feature from director Kevin Phillips.

Super Dark Times – One of 2017’s best under-the-radar horror films follows a group of students who find themselves connected by a disturbing secret, which changes their friendship forever.

Aajcha Divas Majha – Indian political drama, about a caring minister who helps an elderly singer overcome obstacles set by a powerful bureaucracy.

A Royal Night Out – On V-E Day in 1945, teenage princesses Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon) and Margaret (Bel Powley) join the celebrations in London.

The Adventures of the American Rabbit – ‘80s animated tale in which a rabbit finds he can basically turn into Captain America – complete with stars and stripes costume.

Aata Pita – A desk clerk dreams of starting a new life as a writer.

Badha – Indian film following a young woman suspected of practicing witchcraft, who is forced to live apart from her family.

Black Knight – Martin Lawrence turns time traveller when he finds himself being thrown from a medieval themed amusement park straight into 14th century England.

The Believers – ‘80s thriller about a psychiatrist (Martin Sheen) trying to protect his son from an evil cult.

Camp Cool Kids – A young boy confronts his fears at a Christian youth camp.

Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War – Students rebel against a new teaching style.

The Damned Rain (Gabhricha Paus) – Indian drama about a farmer struggling to survive.

Die Hard 4.0 (Live Free or Die Hard) – Dumb Die Hard sequel, which pits John McClane (Bruce Willis) against a sinister computer hacker.