'New Mutants' and 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' delayed to 2019

The New Mutants and X-Men: Apocalypse’s release dates have been pushed back

X-Men fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the release of Dark Phoenix and New Mutants.

20th Century Fox has decided to push the Simon Kinberg-directed Dark Phoenix back until February 14, 2019, and give the November 2 spot it vacates to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, was scheduled for a February 22, 2019 release but now it will come out on August 2, 2019. It had originally been scheduled for a release next month, on Friday the 13 (2018), to fit in with its horror theme.

Back in February, Maisie Williams, who stars in the X-Men spin-off as Rahne Sinclair (AKA Wolfsbane), told ScreenRant the rumours of reshoots were totally false.

“I think everything… is just rumours. But we’re releasing early next year and I’m properly excited. I’ve seen little parts of it and I’ve done a load of ADR for it and it’s really exciting watching it all back. It feels a long while since we’ve done it, and I always enjoy going seeing little bits of it before it’s released, so I’m looking forward to it coming out.”

Since then there have been reports that a new character was being added. The Hollywood Reporter said “the horror-themed New Mutants will undergo a round of additional photography this summer that will insert a new character into the thriller.”

The movie focuses on five young mutants committed to a mental institution who are forced to battle a demonic entity for self-preservation.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix’s delay may be down to Fox wanting to ensure the best possible version hits cinemas. It’s the seventh X-Men movie and its predecessor, X-Men: Apocalypse, disappointed both at the box office and among critics.





Kinberg is making his directorial debut with the film, having produced four others, so will no doubt be feeling the pressure to deliver.

The film will focus on Sophie Turner’s iteration of Jean Grey as her connection to the force that makes her become the Dark Phoenix grows more powerful.

Set in 1992, nearly a decade after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, the team are considered national heroes but when a solar flare hits them during a space rescue Jean uneleases the Phoenix.

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Evan Peters all return with Jessica Chastain joining as Lilandra.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is in cinemas on February 14, 2019

The New Mutants is in cinemas August 2, 2019

