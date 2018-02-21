New look at Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who unveiled with new logo

It might only be a silhouette, but it’s still – technically – a new look at Jodie Whittaker’s The Doctor.

The BBC has released a new snap from the forthcoming new series of Doctor Who, which will see the Broadchurch star at the helm of the Tardis.

And there’s a slick new logo in town too.

Whittaker will appear on screens in the autumn, in 10 new episodes of the veteran BBC sci-fi series, which also features a new head writer and executive producer.

View photos Brand new Doctor Who logo revealed ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s turn in the tardis More

Chris Chibnall, who also created Broadchurch, will take over from Stephen Moffat, having previously been the head writer on Torchwood, and the writer of various episodes of Doctor Who since 2007.

Meanwhile, joining Whittaker on screen will be Bradley Walsh as the Doctor’s new sidekick, along with Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

It’s thought that the first new episode of series 11 of the show will debut in October.

Read more

Jennifer Lawrence on that ‘rude’ Lumley remark

BAFTAs 2018: Biggest snubs and surprises

Stallone ‘alive and well’ after death hoax



