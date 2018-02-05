New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer promises teeth, claws, and dino-terror

A new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted during the Super Bowl and it looks like it could be the most terrifying Jurassic movie so far.

The trailer opens with a series of lingering shots of teeth and claws as a young girl cowers beneath her bedsheets. It suggests we might see dinosaurs hitting the mainland just like they did in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, but we’ve been fooled by trailers before.

As well as upping the stakes in the scares department, the new Fallen Kingdom trailer reveals more of Daniella Pineda’s as-yet-unnamed character, and our first look at Toby Jones and Rafe Spall as a pair of shady businessmen who seem to be auctioning off hybrid dinosaurs to the highest bidder.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom sees Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) returning to Isla Nublar to mount an evacuation of the island’s dinosaurs in the face of an impending volcanic eruption.

BD Wong also returns as Dr. Wu, as does Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Jeep also unleashed a new tie-in trailer featuring Jeff Goldblum that you can watch below.





Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in cinemas this July.

