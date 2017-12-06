New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kindgom' video reveals first look at Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm

The Jurassic World sequel promises more dinosaurs than ever. And Jeff Goldblum. (Universal Pictures)

Life… um… found a way.

Jeff Goldblum is BACK as chaotician Dr. Ian Malcolm in a brand new behind-the-scenes video from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Goldblum’s beloved character from the original Jurassic Park, and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, returns for the sequel to 2015’s smash dino-hit, and he’s looking as suave as ever. Clad in his trademark all-black garb, Malcolm appears to be speaking in front of a committee hearing. “Here I am, talking about dinosaurs again,” he quips with a smirk, and we now 100% ready for the big trailer launch coming tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the video, which is packed with tons of visual clues to the fifth film in the long-running dino-series, the filmmakers promise “you will see more dinosaurs than you’ve ever seen before”.

We also see that, as promised, there will be more animatronic dinosaurs on screen in Fallen Kingdom after Jurassic World was heavily criticised for relying too heavily on CGI for its dinos.

“In this movie we are dealing with real animatronic dinosaurs,” explains Chris Pratt (Owen Grady).

View photos Star Wars creature expert Neal Scanlan operates an animatronic dinosaur as Justice Smith looks on in awe (Universal Pictures) More

Yesterday, Fallen Kingdom star Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Deering) revealed to EW the first plot details saying, “Claire’s founded an organisation, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening.”

Stay tuned for coverage of the trailer launch on Friday.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is coming to UK cinemas in June, 2018.

Read more

7 movies that are basically the same as Home Alone

10 stars who will be HUGE in 2018

Hollywood offspring aiming for stardom in 2018