A new droid, an oddball alien, and Thandie Newton: Meet Han Solo's new crew

For a guy named Solo, Han sure knows how to attract a crowd. Today Disney unveiled a set of nine Solo character posters, giving audiences a first up-close look at several new characters from the upcoming Star Wars prequel. Among those making their Solo poster art debut: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s droid L3-37, Thandie Newton’s stylish Val, and a simian-looking alien with four arms named Rio, played by Jon Favreau. Scroll down to see the new crew, plus more-familiar faces like Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).
Here’s Rio Durant, the alien pilot, who can be seen exclaiming, “Whoa, is that a Wookiee?” in one Solo TV spot. He’s voiced by actor-director Jon Favreau (future showrunner of the Star Wars live-action series), and the poster clearly reveals that he has four arms and blue hair.
Westworld star Thandie Newton is the first woman of color to have a lead role in a Star Wars film. We don’t know much about her character, Val, other than that she looks human and knows how to dress for cold weather. The poster art shows some interesting wiring on her arm and torso — is it a medical device, a weapon, or just quality accessorizing?
The first prominent female droid in the Star Wars universe, L3-37 is played in motion-capture by British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She’s a sidekick to Lando, and according to co-screenwriter Jon Kasdan, she built herself out of spare droid parts.
Alden Ehrenreich strikes an action pose as young Han Solo.
Woody Harrelson is Beckett, Han’s questionable criminal mentor.
Paul Bettany plays scarred villain Dryden.
Donald Glover looks dashing as young Lando, Han’s lifelong frenemy.
Emilia Clarke is Qi’ra, Han’s pre-Leia love interest.
And of course, who could forget young Chewie?
Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters May 25.
