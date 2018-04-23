    A new droid, an oddball alien, and Thandie Newton: Meet Han Solo's new crew

    Gwynne Watkins
    Writer, Yahoo Entertainment

    For a guy named Solo, Han sure knows how to attract a crowd. Today Disney unveiled a set of nine Solo character posters, giving audiences a first up-close look at several new characters from the upcoming Star Wars prequel. Among those making their Solo poster art debut: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s droid L3-37, Thandie Newton’s stylish Val, and a simian-looking alien with four arms named Rio, played by Jon Favreau. Scroll down to see the new crew, plus more-familiar faces like Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

    Here’s Rio Durant, the alien pilot, who can be seen exclaiming, “Whoa, is that a Wookiee?” in one Solo TV spot. He’s voiced by actor-director Jon Favreau (future showrunner of the Star Wars live-action series), and the poster clearly reveals that he has four arms and blue hair.

    View photos

    Westworld star Thandie Newton is the first woman of color to have a lead role in a Star Wars film. We don’t know much about her character, Val, other than that she looks human and knows how to dress for cold weather. The poster art shows some interesting wiring on her arm and torso — is it a medical device, a weapon, or just quality accessorizing?

    View photos

    The first prominent female droid in the Star Wars universe, L3-37 is played in motion-capture by British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She’s a sidekick to Lando, and according to co-screenwriter Jon Kasdan, she built herself out of spare droid parts.

    View photos

    Alden Ehrenreich strikes an action pose as young Han Solo.

    View photos

    Woody Harrelson is Beckett, Han’s questionable criminal mentor.

    View photos

    Paul Bettany plays scarred villain Dryden.

    View photos

    Donald Glover looks dashing as young Lando, Han’s lifelong frenemy.

    View photos

    Emilia Clarke is Qi’ra, Han’s pre-Leia love interest.

    View photos

    And of course, who could forget young Chewie?

    View photos
    Images: Disney

    Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters May 25.

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: