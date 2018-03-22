New NSFW Deadpool 2 trailer gives best look at the X-Force in action

Deadpool 2’s latest trailer has landed online and it’s the perfect answer to all of those rumours about negative test screenings.

Because if the finished movie’s even 10% as fun as this brilliantly entertaining sneak peek, it’ll be the film of the year.

Part of the reason this new Deadpool 2 trailer works so well is – after all of the jokey attempts at becoming the latest viral video sensation – this is the proper look we’ve had at the actual plot – and it sounds promising.

Deadpool 2 will see our titular hero facing off against Josh Brolin’s Cable (if there isn’t a joke about him also being Thanos, we’ll eat our spandex), as the time-travelling mutant attempts to kidnap a powerful kid (Hunt For The Wilderpeople‘s Julian Dennison), with only Deadpool (and the X-Force) to stop him.

The X-Force – an X-Men spin-off team that first appeared in the comics in 1991 – seems to consist of Zazie Beetz’s Domino, Terry Crews’ Bedlam, Rob Delaney is “Peter”, and Bill Skarsgård and Shiori Kutsuna in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Cable looks like a formidable foe in the film – with Brolin bringing a steely determinism to the role, which we’re sure Deadpool will be totally respectful of.

Tim Miller, director of the original movie, may be busily working on the next Terminator movie, but Atomic Blonde’s David Leitch looks to have stepped into his shoes seamlessly – Deadpool 2 looks to have the same mix of action and gags, but on a bigger budget.

Here’s the official synopsis:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfil his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavour – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

