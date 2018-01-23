This new Crocodile Dundee movie is probably a Super Bowl joke

Late last Friday a trailer dropped for a new movie. Not just any new movie, a new Crocodile Dundee movie with Danny McBride taking the lead and Paul Hogan returning as the infamous Australian hero.

A few days later a new clip arrived online featuring Chris Hemsworth which made the movie look a lot more credible. He *is* one of the biggest Aussie stars in the world after all. The trailer also says it’s being produced by Rimfire Films who made the original film series.

People magazine ran the exclusive, thus making it look legit, and many news outlets subsequently ran the trailers. The Guardian even posted an op-ed about why a sequel shouldn’t be made, though that think-piece might have been a tad premature as it seems highly unlikely that Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home is a real film.

As film journalists we are contacted by film PRs frequently with promotional clips, photos and information for the movies they are working on and so far nothing has come into our inboxes about this one.

Screen Australia doesn’t mention the film in its list of movies in pre-production, production or post-production taking place in their country either so, again, the credibility of Dundee being a real movie is getting less and less likely, despite it having a IMDb page and its own website.

The official site is pretty well made with social media links, a selection of stills, some behind-the-scenes photos, the two teaser trailers and an official synopsis which reads:

“Crocodile Dundee is back! Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name. Unlike his father, Brian grew up a true city kid. But that won’t stop him from picking up his dad’s oversized knife and launching into the Australian outback, completely unprepared for what lies ahead.”

However, this all seems to be an elaborate ploy to make you think that Dundee is a real movie rather than a Super Bowl LII ad.

Given the timings of the trailers’ release and the upcoming NFL final on February 4, this movie seems more likely to be teasing a commercial that will air during the sporting event than an actual film.

The commercial could be for Aussie beer brand Fosters or even the Australian tourist board given that Hemsworth is a Tourism Australia ambassador.

Either way, maybe don’t get your hopes up a new Crocodile Dundee movie just yet.

