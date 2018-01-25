'New' Crocodile Dundee movie with Danny McBride confirmed as a fake

Stand down… news of a new Crocodile Dundee movie starring Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth appears to have been greatly exaggerated.

Following two trailers for a supposedly forthcoming fourth movie in the series, it turns out that suspicions it was an elaborate ploy with connections to the Superbowl have proved to be true.

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, which pitched McBride as the illegitimate son of Paul Hogan’s Mick Dundee, is in fact a slab of big budget viral marketing to promote Australian tourism.

Per the Brisbane Times: “Industry sources have indicated the teaser – featuring US actor Danny McBride – is part of an advertising campaign for Tourism Australia, set to air during next month’s NFL Super Bowl.”

Tourism Australia hasn’t confirmed the rumour as yet, but it would all make sense, given that there were no previous mentions anywhere of a Dundee movie, and certainly not one that had snagged top talent like McBride and Hemsworth.

All that said, and however brief the sample material, McBride did seem to fit the role of Mick Dundee’s loudmouth American son like a glove.

So who knows, perhaps this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Brian Dundee.

What with Hollywood’s penchant for remakes and reboots, there’s some gold to be mined here.

The first movie, which saw Hogan as a fish out of water in New York, made an astonishing $328 million (around $733 million today) from its $8 million budget, and catapulted Hogan to worldwide fame.

The sequel was less successful, however, and the ill-advised third, Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles, released in 2001, was a certified bomb.

