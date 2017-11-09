New Black Panther posters highlight Wakanda’s heroes

‘Black Panther’ just got some awesome new posters.
And they give us a closer look at Wakanda’s heroes… and its villains.
The upcoming ‘Black Panther’ movie stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa – the king of a high-tech African nation, who also happens to be a badass superhero who takes on the mantle of the Black Panther.
Yes, we’ve already seen a glimpse of him in action in ‘Captain America: Civil War’.
But he looks even cooler in his upcoming solo movie… not to mention these cool posters.
Here they are in all their splendrous glory:
Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman
Shuri played by Letitia Wright
Ramonda played by Angela Bassett
Okoye played by Danai Gurira
Nakia played by Lupita Nyong’o
Zuri played by Forest Whitaker
As you can see, the new ‘Black Panther’ character posters shine a light on the heroes and villains of the upcoming movie. And while T’Challa and his cohort look suitably impressive, we can’t help wondering what’s happened to Klaue.
Ulysses Klaue played by Andy Serkis
Clearly, he’s been through the mill a bit since we last saw him, what with that bloodied face and all. But at least he’s had the chance to visit his local prosthetic makers to get a new, less-deadly appendage. I mean, give the man a hand…
Still, the rest of the cast are looking awesome.
And we can’t wait to see more of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther in action.
‘Black Panther’ stars Chadwick Boseman, Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, and Martin Freeman.
Ryan Coogler directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.
‘Black Panther’ heads to cinemas on 12 February 2018.
