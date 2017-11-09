New Black Panther posters highlight Wakanda’s heroes

‘Black Panther’ just got some awesome new posters.

And they give us a closer look at Wakanda’s heroes… and its villains.

The upcoming ‘Black Panther’ movie stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa – the king of a high-tech African nation, who also happens to be a badass superhero who takes on the mantle of the Black Panther.

Yes, we’ve already seen a glimpse of him in action in ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

But he looks even cooler in his upcoming solo movie… not to mention these cool posters.

Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

Here they are in all their splendrous glory:

Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman

View photos

Shuri played by Letitia Wright

View photos

Ramonda played by Angela Bassett

View photos