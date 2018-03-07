New 'Avengers: Infinity War' photo shows Wakanda has got the Avengers' back

A new film still has been teased for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of its release next month and it shows that Wakanda has the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ backs.

The image features Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye with the Dora Milaje and the Wakandan army pulling up the rear.

Given the success of Black Panther its no surprise that Disney wanted to draw focus to the the characters of the record-breaking movie so that their fans would show as much interest in the third Avengers film.

Set not long after the events of Black Panther, Infinity War will see the superheroes do battle with supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin) on Earth, as they try and stop him stealing more of the Infinity Stones for his fancy Infinity Gauntlet.





Vision has one of them in his head so Paul Bettany’s future in the MCU could be up by the end of the movie.

Also in the film, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

There will be plenty of other MCU characters popping up in the film too which is cinemas on April 24.

