New art shows that Disney's 'Star Wars' resort will be the closest thing to living in a galaxy far, far away

Unless you were stuck in a Sarlacc pit, you know that Disney is in the midst of construction on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, matching Star Wars-themed lands in the Mouse House’s Florida and California amusement parks set to open in 2019. Now, fans traveling to Orlando will have an additional opportunity to voyage to that galaxy far, far away.

Walt Disney World is building a Star Wars resort adjoining Galaxy’s Edge that promises to offer a complementary immersive experience to the theme park. As the resort’s blog puts it, “Families visiting this resort will board a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy — and every window has a view of space!” Start saving your credits now.

Today, Disney released new concept art of the resort (below) that shows 2019 can’t get here fast enough.

View photos Concept art for Disney World’s Star Wars resort. (Image: Walt Disney Resorts) More

