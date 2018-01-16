New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' photo debuts Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd's superhero duo

We all watched Paul Rudd become Ant-Man. We’ve seen photos — one on Twitter, a couple in Vanity Fair — of Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp. And now we get to see the heroes of Ant-Man and the Wasp together, in costume, for the first time. This new image released by Disney shows Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Lilly) standing in a laboratory in their superhero shrinking suits, complete with helmets, eye goggles, and breathing masks.

As promised by the title, the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man will see Lilly’s character, the daughter of the original Ant-Man (Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas) and Wasp (the long-lost Janet van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer), following in her mother’s microscopic footsteps. However, Marvel Studios is still being vague about Hope van Dyne’s role in the plot. According to the latest official synopsis, Scott Lang is struggling to balance his new life as an Avenger with his role as a dad when Hope and her father come to him with “an urgent new mission,” requiring Scott to “once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.”

In Vanity Fair‘s December cover story on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lilly said that her character in Ant-Man and the Wasp is trying to enter the quantum realm. That reveal supports the popular theory that Scott and Hope will try to find her mother, who according to Michael Douglas’s Ant-Man character, was lost years earlier when she shrank to a subatomic size and disappeared into the quantum realm. We know that Janet van Dyne will be played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the film; the question is, will she appear as a flashback- or dream-sequence character, or will Hope and Scott actually manage to bring her into the present?

Douglas will reprise his 2015 role in the sequel; also back are Michael Peña as Scott’s BFF, Luis; Tip “T.I.” Harris and David Dastmalchian as the other buddies from Scott’s criminal past; Judy Greer as Scott’s ex-wife, Maggie, the mother of his daughter; and Bobby Cannavale as Maggie’s significant other, a cop. Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the film will be Laurence Fishburne (crossing over from his role as Perry White in the DC Extended Universe) as Hank’s friend Bill Foster, Walton Goggins as villain Sonny Burch, and Hannah John-Kamen as the villain Ghost.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6.

