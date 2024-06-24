Never too late: 71-year-old woman makes history as oldest contestant competing in Miss Texas USA

A 71-year-old woman made history as the oldest contestant to compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant.

Though she did not take home the crown, Marissa Teijo joined other contestants competing in the pageant this weekend in Houston.

Aarieanna Ware, last year's Miss Dallas winner, was named Miss Texas USA on Saturday. She will represent Texas in the Miss USA competition.

Marissa Teijo. (Courtesy Miss Texas USA)

The Miss Universe organization recently changed its rules to be more inclusive by removing age limits for contestants over 18 and allowing women who are married, divorced or pregnant.

Teijo, of El Paso, said in an Instagram post that she was excited to compete and hoped it would “inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age.”

The Miss Universe organization has been embroiled in controversy since Noelia Voigt announced her resignation on May 6.

Voigt, 24, said in an Instagram statement that she was stepping away to focus on her mental health, but days later NBC News obtained a copy of Voigt’s resignation letter in which she accused the pageant’s CEO Laylah Rose of creating a toxic work environment and failing to address a sexual harassment incident.

Rose released a statement saying that she takes allegations seriously and that “the well-being of all individuals associated with Miss USA is my top priority.”

After Voigt relinquished her title, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, stepped down, as well as Miss USA’s social media manager Claudia Michelle.

Miss USA Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned the new Miss USA 2023 in place of Voigt and will hold the position until August, when a new winner is announced. Stephanie Skinner, Miss Teen USA runner-up, was offered the crown following Srivastava’s resignation, but she declined to accept it.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com