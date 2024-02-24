'I Never Really Saw Myself In A Superhero Film', Says Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson has revealed that she almost said no to 'Madame Web'.
Dakota Johnson has revealed that she almost said no to 'Madame Web'.
The latest Marvel superhero movie starring Dakota Johnson has flopped at the box office. That hasn't stopped some people from seeing it.
The comedian is sharing more about her health amid questions about her appearance.
A court filing in the U.S. Department of Justice's case against Google over its alleged monopoly in the search market has revealed a few notable tidbits about the state of the search market competition, including the inner workings, revenue, and, in some cases, exit prices of would-be Google competitors, like DuckDuckGo and Neeva, the latter of which sold to Snowflake last year after pivoting to enterprise. Google's proposed "Findings of Fact" filing documents the history of search competition, including Google's own beginnings, its innovations, the competitive landscape, Google's search ads business, distribution agreements, and more.
Fans say it's as accurate as the high-end equipment used in wine cellars and cigar humidors, and it's only $8.
The Ineos Fusilier is slightly smaller than the Grenadier, but will bring electric off-roading and the brand's signature vintage style.
The upcoming Dodge Charger EV will have systems that generate vibrations to mimic the rumble of an old school internal combustion V8 muscle car engine.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
Google Chrome is getting a new AI writing generator today. At its core, this Gemini-powered tool is essentially the existing "Help me write" feature from Gmail, but extended to the entire web and powered by one of Google's latest Gemini AI models. To get started, head to the Chrome settings menu and look for the "Experimental AI" page.
Spend enough time online, and you'll collect a digital paper trail of accounts, logins, subscriptions, mailing lists and passwords wrapped up in data breaches. A new startup called Yorba can help you get a better handle on your ever-expanding digital footprint with the launch of its multi-purpose tool for decluttering your online life. From its web-based dashboard, you can organize, monitor and manage your online accounts, unsubscribe from mailing lists, cancel subscriptions, review privacy policies and more.