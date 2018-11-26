The Neuroscience of Mind-Control Gaming

In late 2016 Boston-based startup Neurable, the brainchild of neuroscientist Ramses Alcaide and a collective of fellow alumni from the University of Michigan, received a $2 million investment to develop software that will make it possible for users to control virtual and augmented reality with their mind. In other words, a “brain mouse” connecting your intentions to a computational device. Think right, go right. Think left, go left.

Neurable’s first project, the short video game demo “Awakening,” is a proof of concept for this thought experiment. “Awakening” is played using a VR headset fitted with an internal cap of electrodes that comb through your hair and down to the scalp, reading the electrical activity that is occurring at the level of your cerebral cortex – the top layer of your brain. In regular bursts, patterns of electrical activity begin to emerge. Neurons firing in wave-like unison are detectable through Electroencephalogy (EEG), a non-invasive method of measuring their voltage fluctuations.

“What we do is look for discrete brainwaves that we then leverage for control,” says Neurable’s Adam Molnar.

Imagine three items in front of you. As you focus your attention on a toy block it begins to pulse with light. As it does, your brain subconsciously registers its particular pattern of flashes. And then certain neurons begin to “fire” in response. Neurable’s software processes this noisy EEG data then finds the signal within it and translates it into a game command: That’s the one I want.

It isn’t science fiction, although it’s fitting that you play as a character who wouldn’t be out of place in one.

“Awakening” starts with a warning over the speaker system: “Wake up. This is not a test.” You play as a psychokinetically-gifted child and government prisoner – think Eleven from “Stranger Things.” You’re locked inside an unassuming examination room that contains a few toys scattered nearby: A block, a balloon dog, and a ball. These light up in a pulsating beam, each rising into the air, slowly rotating until you turn your focus to the next. Hanging from the opposite wall is a mirror which, if smashed, will reveal a hidden keypad and a way out. The aim is to escape the room. The trick? No hands, only thoughts.

Neurable’s mind-reading technology is better thought of as a simple brain-reading machine. Its VR headset appears just a little more alien than your standard-issue HTC Vive, outfitted with six bulky electrodes which detect the wearer’s basic intentions. The signal that emerges from such a brain-computer interface – a BCI for short – can’t tell if you’re hungry or if you’re visualizing your bank PIN, but it can capture the user’s intent from a constrained set of options.

“The interaction method works like a binary click,” says Molnar. “So either ‘yes’ or neutral, very much like a computer mouse.” But an EEG isn’t necessarily the most robust technology to work with.

“There are many difficulties working with EEG,” Molnar continues. “It is difficult to make sense of brain-activity that propagates from the neurons speaking to each other, through the skull, through one’s scalp, and just barely into the EEG sensor. Generally, EEG data is very noisy in the sense that it is very hard to get a clear signal for what you are looking. Anything from a smile to an eye-blink (called muscle artifacts) can mess with the EEG signals that are already difficult to pick up.”

It’s for this reason that most laboratories use “wet electrodes,” or electrodes dipped in a conductive gel, to enhance conductivity and pick up clearer EEG signals. However, Neurable has been experimenting with various methods of improving the process while using dry electrodes, which unlike their gel counterparts can be used more easily outside of a lab setting.

“Neurable has developed proprietary algorithms that deal with signals processing, which allow us to understand brain-activity, with less data, more reliably,” Molnar continues. “Because of this, we can use fewer sensors that are dry, so without the laborious task of applying conductive gel, while allowing low to moderate levels of physical activity, i.e. walking, moving your head, something that is quite difficult for most other EEG applications.”

When the company first began, they were using a cap with 32 wet electrodes to do the job, in a process that required 30 minutes of calibration – a system of rehearsing mental exercises so that the AI program can successfully classify your brain patterns and generate the desired movements. More recently, Neurable has reduced this to six dry EEG sensors which requires a calibration time of just two minutes.