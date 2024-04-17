Netflix's "Ripley" spurs surge in bookings to Atrani area in Italy, Airbnb says

Netflix's new series based on Patricia Highsmith's 1950's crime novel, "The Talented Mr. Ripley," has fans of the show yearning to experience the picturesque Amalfi Coast, where much of the show was filmed.

The book's latest adaptation is even driving traffic to the particular town in which it's filmed, Atrani, a tiny seaside municipality with a local population of less than 1,000 people.

Home-sharing site Airbnb said the miniseries, called "Ripley," has led to a 93% increase in bookings in Ravello, a city about 15 minutes away from Atrani.

Bookings in nearby Minori also increased 62% on the weekend of the release of "Ripley," compared with the same weekend one year earlier, according to Airbnb.

"It's no surprise that a show as visually spectacular as 'Ripley' is inspiring viewers to explore the Amalfi Coast for their next getaway," Amanda Cupples, general manager for Airbnb UK and Northern Europe, said in a statement. "As it spotlights a lesser-known Italian city of Atrani, this is showing travelers that they can avoid the crowds, while simultaneously quenching their 'Ripley' wanderlust."

Known for its slow pace of life, cobblestone streets and trattorias, Atrani is less crowded than better-known destinations on the Amalfi Coast. But local business owners are bracing for change in anticipation of unusually large crowds this summer.

Some say they're grateful for the exposure, while others are concerned about being overrun.

"This coast is saturated with overtourism. If more visitors come because of the series, I sincerely hope they come in low season," Antonella Florio, of apartment rental company Maison Escher told The Guardian.

Another property manager, Luisa Criscolo, told the outlet that an increase in visitors needs to be "managed intelligently."

"Our village can't cope with huge numbers of tourists. Cars, buses and motorbikes leave the traffic paralyzed. The authorities need to keep a decent amount of places open longer so some visits can be channelled to other times of year, and must also encourage use of waterborne transport, and offer more frequent services on smaller buses," she said.

While the Amalfi Coast is popular with tourists, particularly in the summertime, the most searched for city worldwide on Airbnb this summer is Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympic Games. Consumers are also searching for stays in nearby towns and cities like Lille, Versailles and Lyon, where some Olympic events will be held, according to Airbnb.

