Netflix's 'Lost In Space' reboot trailer reveals intergalactic Robot twist

Netflix has released a full trailer for its big budget Lost In Space reboot confirming the entire first season will be available to stream globally from 13 April.

Fans of the original sci-fi series that ran for 83 episodes from 1965-1968 will recognise the storyline – it’s a space-age take on the Swiss Family Robinson – although with a couple of big differences.

First of all it looks like the Robot – catchphrase “Danger Will Robinson” – will have an alien origin this time around. Rather than being the Robinson’s on-board robotic help, this updated version sees young Will Robinson discovering the Robot on an alien planet after their ship gets stranded.

The guy she told you not to worry about vs you. (Netflix/CBS) More

He (or she?) looks a lot better suited to life in space than the original which was performed by Bob May in a less-than-sleek prop costume, built by Bob Stewart, in Irwin Allen’s short-lived series.

“Whereas the original Robot was exactly what you thought it was [in the original series],” explains showrunner Zack Estrin in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “our Robot is a bit of a mystery that unfolds over the course of the season.”

The second big change in the show is the show’s antagonist Dr. Smith. Played in the original TV series with malicious glee by Jonathan Harris (and in the ill-fated 1998 movie remake by Gary Oldman), the Netflix series has gender-flipped the character with Parker Posey in the role of the malevolent medic.

Parker Posey as Dr. Smith. (Netflix) More

Along with the new trailer, there’s new key art for the show below. It’s not yet clear how many episodes will make up the new series on Netflix which also stars Toby Stephens and Molly Parker.

(Netflix) More

Here’s the official synopsis: Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series.

Set 30 years in the future, colonisation in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.