New on Netflix this week: TV shows to watch NOW

From Digital Spy

If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there practically is.

It's a lot to take in - and that's before you even get started on the service's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.

But don't stress, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.

November 17

Luna Petunia - season 3

Marvel's The Punisher - season 1

Shot in the Dark - season 1

Spirit: Riding Free - season 3

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters - season 1

November 15

Chuck Chicken - season 1

Lockup: State Prisons - season 1

Method - season 1

Undercover - series 1

View photos Photo credit: Des Willie / BBC More

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students - season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged - season 1

Dwelling Narrowness - season 1

Glitter Force Doki Doki - season 2

Lady Dynamite - season 2

View photos Photo credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix More

November 7

Project Mc² - season 6

The Sinner - season 1

November 4

Food, Booze & Tattoos - season 1

November 3

Akulah Balqis - season 1

Alias Grace - season 1

November 2

Call My Agent - season 2

Salvation - season 1

November 1

A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir - special

Backstage - season 1

The Code - season 2

The Family Court - season 1

The Golden Path - season 1

Greenleaf - season 2

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu - season 6

The Little Nyonya - season 1

The Mind Of A Chef - season 5

My Life My Story - season 1

Real Detective - season 2

Teen Wolf - season 6

View photos Photo credit: MTV More

Together - season 1

The Truth - season 1

Under Arrest - season 7

The Vampire Diaries - season 8

October 31

Lost Treasure Hunters - season 1

Zumbo's Just Desserts - season 1

October 28

Line Of Duty - season 3

October 27

Beyond Stranger Things - season 1

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru - season 1

Stranger Things - season 2

True and the Rainbow Kingdom - season 2

October 26

Argon - season 1

Black - season 1

October 25

First Love - season 1

Good Time - season 1

Hey, Kids! - season 1

If Life Cheats You - season 1

October 24

Wanted - seasons 1-2

October 22

Paranoid - series 1

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

Scorpion - season 3

October 21

The Liar - season 1

October 20

The Day I Met El Chapo

Haters Back Off - season 2

October 19

Guru Aur Bhole - season 1

Sab Jholmaal Hai - season 1

October 18

Tempel - season 1

October 17

Live from the BBC - series 1

View photos Photo credit: BBC More