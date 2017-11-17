New on Netflix this week: TV shows to watch NOW

If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there practically is.
It's a lot to take in - and that's before you even get started on the service's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.
But don't stress, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.
November 17
Luna Petunia - season 3
Marvel's The Punisher - season 1
Shot in the Dark - season 1
Spirit: Riding Free - season 3
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters - season 1
November 15
Chuck Chicken - season 1
Lockup: State Prisons - season 1
Method - season 1
Undercover - series 1
November 10
Blazing Transfer Students - season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged - season 1
Dwelling Narrowness - season 1
Glitter Force Doki Doki - season 2
Lady Dynamite - season 2
November 7
Project Mc² - season 6
The Sinner - season 1
November 4
Food, Booze & Tattoos - season 1
November 3
Akulah Balqis - season 1
Alias Grace - season 1
November 2
Call My Agent - season 2
Salvation - season 1
November 1
A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir - special
Backstage - season 1
The Code - season 2
The Family Court - season 1
The Golden Path - season 1
Greenleaf - season 2
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu - season 6
The Little Nyonya - season 1
The Mind Of A Chef - season 5
My Life My Story - season 1
Real Detective - season 2
Teen Wolf - season 6
Together - season 1
The Truth - season 1
Under Arrest - season 7
The Vampire Diaries - season 8
October 31
Lost Treasure Hunters - season 1
Zumbo's Just Desserts - season 1
October 28
Line Of Duty - season 3
October 27
Beyond Stranger Things - season 1
Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru - season 1
Stranger Things - season 2
True and the Rainbow Kingdom - season 2
October 26
Argon - season 1
Black - season 1
October 25
First Love - season 1
Good Time - season 1
Hey, Kids! - season 1
If Life Cheats You - season 1
October 24
Wanted - seasons 1-2
October 22
Paranoid - series 1
Scorpion - season 3
October 21
The Liar - season 1
October 20
The Day I Met El Chapo
Haters Back Off - season 2
October 19
Guru Aur Bhole - season 1
Sab Jholmaal Hai - season 1
October 18
Tempel - season 1
October 17
Live from the BBC - series 1
Siffredi Late Night - Hard Academy - season 1
October 16
In Laws - season 1
La Femme - season 1
Laws of Attraction - season 1
October 15
Border Security: America's Front Line - season 1
Guerra De Idolos - season 1
Harry & Bunnie - season 1
LEGO Friends - season 2
LEGO: City
LEGO: Elves
LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload
Power Rangers: Ninja Steel - season 1
Real Rob - season 2
Seven & Me - season 1
Skin Wars: Fresh Paint - season 1
Solomon's Perjury - season 1
West Coast Customs - season 6
October 14
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - season 3 (new episodes weekly)
Jane the Virgin - season 4 (new episodes weekly)
October 13
Ajaibnya Cinta - season 1
Mindhunter - season 1
Super Monsters - season 1
Voltron: Legendary Defender - season 4
October 12
Dynasty - season 1 (new episodes weekly)
Riverdale - season 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 11
Paquita Salas - season 1
October 10
Once Upon a Time - season 7 (new episodes weekly)
October 9
Secret Healer - season 1
October 7
Kibaoh Klashers - season 2
October 6
Auntie Duohe - season 1
ID-0 - season 1
Skylanders Academy - season 2
Suburra: Blood on Rome - season 1
Word Party - season 3
October 5
Bonus Family - season 1
Precious Youth - season 1
October 3
Canada's Worst Handyman - seasons 1-2
October 2
Footprints in the Sand - season 1
What She Put on the Table - season 1
The Big Bang Theory - season 10
Bitten - season 3
The Dream Catchers - season 1
Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High - season 1
Fantastic - season 1
Justice in the City - season 1
Kazoops! - seasons 1-2
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu - seasons 4-6
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace - season 1
Lost & Found: Music Studios - season 2
My Horrible Boss - season 1
Nexo Knights - seasons 1-2
Sudden - season 1
When Calls the Heart - season 4
Whitechapel - series 4
September 30
The Beat - season 1
Heartland - season 10
Hidden Houses - series 1-2
The Hunt - season 2
Real Rob - season 2
The Royal House of Windsor - series 1
September 29
Big Mouth - season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again - season 1
Mak Cun - season 1
Satu Hari - season 1
Very Bad Men - seasons 1-3
September 28
Beautiful Secret - season 1
Designated Survivor - season 2 (new episodes weekly)
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 - seasons 1-2
Making of the Mob: New York - season 1
September 27
Dangerous Persuasions - season 1
The Devil You Know - seasons 1-2
Drug Wars - season 1
Emergency - season 1
Great Wild North - season 1
Mega Builders - season 2
Sports on Fire - season 1
Tornado Hunters - season 1
Worst Thing I Ever Did - season 1
September 26
Terrace House: Aloha State - season 4
September 25
After Trek - season 1 (new episodes weekly)
Star Trek: Discovery - season 1 (new episodes weekly)
September 22
Fuller House - season 3
September 21
The Good Place - seasons 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
Limitless - season 1
September 18
The Adjusters - season 2
Forget Me Not - season 1
Timeless - season 1
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.
You Might Also Like
177