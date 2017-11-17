    New on Netflix this week: TV shows to watch NOW

    View photos

    From Digital Spy

    If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there practically is.

    It's a lot to take in - and that's before you even get started on the service's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.

    But don't stress, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.

    November 17

    Luna Petunia - season 3

    Marvel's The Punisher - season 1

    Shot in the Dark - season 1

    Spirit: Riding Free - season 3

    Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters - season 1

    November 15

    Chuck Chicken - season 1

    Lockup: State Prisons - season 1

    Method - season 1

    Undercover - series 1

    View photos
    Photo credit: Des Willie / BBC

    November 10

    Blazing Transfer Students - season 1

    Dinotrux Supercharged - season 1

    Dwelling Narrowness - season 1

    Glitter Force Doki Doki - season 2

    Lady Dynamite - season 2

    View photos
    Photo credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix

    November 7

    Project Mc² - season 6

    The Sinner - season 1

    November 4

    Food, Booze & Tattoos - season 1

    November 3

    Akulah Balqis - season 1

    Alias Grace - season 1

    November 2

    Call My Agent - season 2

    Salvation - season 1

    November 1

    A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir - special

    Backstage - season 1

    The Code - season 2

    The Family Court - season 1

    The Golden Path - season 1

    Greenleaf - season 2

    LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu - season 6

    The Little Nyonya - season 1

    The Mind Of A Chef - season 5

    My Life My Story - season 1

    Real Detective - season 2

    Teen Wolf - season 6

    View photos
    Photo credit: MTV

    Together - season 1

    The Truth - season 1

    Under Arrest - season 7

    The Vampire Diaries - season 8

    October 31

    Lost Treasure Hunters - season 1

    Zumbo's Just Desserts - season 1

    October 28

    Line Of Duty - season 3

    October 27

    Beyond Stranger Things - season 1

    Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru - season 1

    Stranger Things - season 2

    True and the Rainbow Kingdom - season 2

    October 26

    Argon - season 1

    Black - season 1

    October 25

    First Love - season 1

    Good Time - season 1

    Hey, Kids! - season 1

    If Life Cheats You - season 1

    October 24

    Wanted - seasons 1-2

    October 22

    Paranoid - series 1

    View photos
    Photo credit: ITV

    Scorpion - season 3

    October 21

    The Liar - season 1

    October 20

    The Day I Met El Chapo

    Haters Back Off - season 2

    October 19

    Guru Aur Bhole - season 1

    Sab Jholmaal Hai - season 1

    October 18

    Tempel - season 1

    October 17

    Live from the BBC - series 1

    View photos
    Photo credit: BBC

    Siffredi Late Night - Hard Academy - season 1

    October 16

    In Laws - season 1

    La Femme - season 1

    Laws of Attraction - season 1

    October 15

    Border Security: America's Front Line - season 1

    Guerra De Idolos - season 1

    Harry & Bunnie - season 1

    LEGO Friends - season 2

    LEGO: City

    LEGO: Elves

    LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

    Power Rangers: Ninja Steel - season 1

    Real Rob - season 2

    Seven & Me - season 1

    Skin Wars: Fresh Paint - season 1

    Solomon's Perjury - season 1

    West Coast Customs - season 6

    October 14

    Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - season 3 (new episodes weekly)

    Jane the Virgin - season 4 (new episodes weekly)

    October 13

    Ajaibnya Cinta - season 1

    Mindhunter - season 1

    Super Monsters - season 1

    Voltron: Legendary Defender - season 4

    October 12

    Dynasty - season 1 (new episodes weekly)

    Riverdale - season 2 (new episodes weekly)

    View photos
    Photo credit: Netflix / The CW

    October 11

    Paquita Salas - season 1

    October 10

    Once Upon a Time - season 7 (new episodes weekly)

    View photos
    Photo credit: ABC

    October 9

    Secret Healer - season 1

    October 7

    Kibaoh Klashers - season 2

    October 6

    Auntie Duohe - season 1

    ID-0 - season 1

    Skylanders Academy - season 2

    Suburra: Blood on Rome - season 1

    Word Party - season 3

    October 5

    Bonus Family - season 1

    Precious Youth - season 1

    October 3

    Canada's Worst Handyman - seasons 1-2

    October 2

    Footprints in the Sand - season 1

    What She Put on the Table - season 1

    The Big Bang Theory - season 10

    View photos
    Photo credit: CBS

    Bitten - season 3

    The Dream Catchers - season 1

    Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High - season 1

    Fantastic - season 1

    Justice in the City - season 1

    Kazoops! - seasons 1-2

    LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu - seasons 4-6

    Lockup: Disturbing the Peace - season 1

    Lost & Found: Music Studios - season 2

    My Horrible Boss - season 1

    Nexo Knights - seasons 1-2

    Sudden - season 1

    When Calls the Heart - season 4

    Whitechapel - series 4

    View photos
    Photo credit: ITV

    September 30

    The Beat - season 1

    Heartland - season 10

    Hidden Houses - series 1-2

    The Hunt - season 2

    Real Rob - season 2

    The Royal House of Windsor - series 1

    September 29

    Big Mouth - season 1

    The Magic School Bus Rides Again - season 1

    Mak Cun - season 1

    Satu Hari - season 1

    Very Bad Men - seasons 1-3

    September 28

    Beautiful Secret - season 1

    Designated Survivor - season 2 (new episodes weekly)

    Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 - seasons 1-2

    View photos
    Photo credit: ABC

    Making of the Mob: New York - season 1

    September 27

    Dangerous Persuasions - season 1

    The Devil You Know - seasons 1-2

    Drug Wars - season 1

    Emergency - season 1

    Great Wild North - season 1

    Mega Builders - season 2

    Sports on Fire - season 1

    Tornado Hunters - season 1

    Worst Thing I Ever Did - season 1

    September 26

    Terrace House: Aloha State - season 4

    September 25

    After Trek - season 1 (new episodes weekly)

    Star Trek: Discovery - season 1 (new episodes weekly)

    September 22

    Fuller House - season 3

    September 21

    The Good Place - seasons 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

    Limitless - season 1

    September 18

    The Adjusters - season 2

    Forget Me Not - season 1

    Timeless - season 1

