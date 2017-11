New on Netflix this week: Movies you can watch NOW

From Digital Spy

Netflix is constantly updating its list, and it's hard to keep track of what's on there.

But movie lovers out there with a subscription and a hankering for all the latest goodies – retro and new – can relax, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every movie that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.

Look out for our 'Digital Spy Recommends' for the ones we loved best.

New on Netflix: November 24

Just My Luck

New on Netflix: November 23

Deep

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

View photos Photo credit: Disney More

New on Netflix: November 22

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Cherry Pop

Dough

Hacksaw Ridge

Horns

Teen Thay Bhai

New on Netflix: November 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

John Wick

View photos Photo credit: Press More

Steve Jobs

New on Netflix: November 20

Métamorphoses

New on Netflix: November 17

A Christmas Prince

I Am Wrath

Krish Trish and Baltiboy: Face Your Fears

Mudbound

New on Netflix: November 16

Fast and Furious 6

View photos Photo credit: Universal More

The Girl Who Kicked The Hornets' Nest

New on Netflix: November 15

A Flying Jatt

Holiday Joy

Love, Rosie

Lucky: No Time for Love

Miracle on 34th Street

O21

Steamboy

New on Netflix: November 13

Everybody Wants Some!!

View photos Photo credit: EOne More

New on Netflix: November 12

Girl with a Pearl Earring

New on Netflix: November 11

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

New on Netflix: November 10

The Killer

The Rewrite

New on Netflix: November 8

Film Star

In the Line of Fire

View photos Photo credit: Disney More

The Journey is the Destination

Kaccha Limboo

Katputtli

La La Land

Malamaal Weekly

Pehchaan: The Face of Truth

Prateeksha

Pyaar Mein Twist

Strangers

Tathastu

Tum... Ho Na

Vaastu Shastra

New on Netflix: November 7

Ab Tak Chhappan

Corporate

Darna Zaroori Hai

Deha

Dil Maange More

End of a Gun

Get Hard

View photos Photo credit: Warner Bros. More