Netflix Unveils French-Language DJ Thriller With Vincent Cassel, Kavinsky & Rapper Mister V

Netflix has unveiled an untitled French-language thriller starring Vincent Cassel as a jaded DJ alongside a cast also featuring YouTube star and rapper Mister V and music producer Kavinsky, best known for the Drive track Nightcall.

It is the first feature from French graphic designer, animator, director and music producer Bertrand Lagros de Langeron, who is known professionally as So Me.

Cassel plays Scorpex, a once-famous DJ on the downslide, who has not come to terms with the fact that his glory days are over.

When Rose (Laura Felpin), an eccentric agent from French Intelligence Agency offers him the opportunity to take down popular rival Vestax (Mister V), he sees it as a chance to revive his career with a bang.

Further cast members include Alexis Manenti, Mister V, Déborah Lukumuena, Nina Zem, Nicolas Maury, Philippe Katerine, Paul Mirabel, Panayotis Pascot, Manu Payet and Alice Moitié.

The feature is produced by the Paris and Los Angeles-based feature film and commercial content group Iconoclast, which previously collaborated with Netflix on Romain Gavras’s Netflix original Athena.

The feature builds on a 2021 short work by So Me which first introduced Cassel in the role of Scorpex and drew on the filmmaker’s experience as art director at French electronic music record label Ed Banger Records.

The production began filming on February 26.

