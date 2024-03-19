Netflix Top 10: Millie Bobby Brown Movie ‘Damsel’ Is Most-Watched Title of the Week, ‘The Gentlemen’ Remain’s No. 1 TV Series

For the second week in a row, the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy “Damsel” was Netflix’s most watched title of the week from March 11-17. In its first full week of availability, the film hit 50.8 million views.

On the TV side, “The Gentlemen” remained the No. 1 title, reaching 20.1 million views in its first full week of availability after debuting with 12.2 million the week before, when it dethroned the second full week of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” after just three days of availability.

More to come…

