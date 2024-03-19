Netflix Top 10: Millie Bobby Brown Movie ‘Damsel’ Is Most-Watched Title of the Week, ‘The Gentlemen’ Remain’s No. 1 TV Series
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
For the second week in a row, the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy “Damsel” was Netflix’s most watched title of the week from March 11-17. In its first full week of availability, the film hit 50.8 million views.
On the TV side, “The Gentlemen” remained the No. 1 title, reaching 20.1 million views in its first full week of availability after debuting with 12.2 million the week before, when it dethroned the second full week of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” after just three days of availability.
More from Variety
Ray Winstone Talks Starring in 'The Gentlemen' After 'Falling Out' With Guy Ritchie and His Gangster Persona: 'My Wife Always Says, "Why Do You Look Like You're Going to Kill Someone?"'
'Damsel' Review: Millie Bobby Brown Makes Rambo Look Soft, Dragon Slaying in High Heels and a Dress
Theo James Says the Duke of Beaufort's Family Was 'Not Impressed' by Guy Ritchie's 'Gentleman' Filming on His Estate: 'They Thought It Was Going to Be "Bridgerton"'
More to come…
Best of Variety
From 'The Idea of You' to 'Apples Never Fall': The Best Book-to-Screen Adaptations to Read This Year
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.