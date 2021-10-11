  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle Special in Staff Memo: ‘Artistic Freedom’ Is Different for Stand-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Donnelly
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed staff members on the streamer’s controversial new Dave Chappelle stand-up special, “The Closer.”

The firebrand comedian has drawn criticism from the LGBTQ+ community in recent days over several jokes, specifically around the “thin skin” of trans people and the effects of so-called “cancel culture.”

More from Variety

In a Friday memo sent after Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day gathering of the top 500 employees at the company, Sarandos offered guidance on how managers should handle upset employees and angry talent speaking out against Chappelle.

“Chapelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special “Sticks & Stones,” also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest and most award winning stand-up special to date,” Sarandos wrote in the memo, obtained by Variety.

“As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful,” he added.

As examples, Sarandos referenced Netflix content, including “Cuties,” the Sundance sensation meant to comment on the “hypersexualiztion of children,” which in turn was accused of promoting lewd images of minors; the teen suicide drama “13 Reasons Why;” and the unscripted series “My Unorthodox Life” about a fashion executive leaving the Jewish Orthodox faith.

Netflix declined to comment on the matter.

Seeming to address industry rumors that many Netflix employees were incensed by the company’s silence over Chappelle’s remarks about the trans community, Sarandos said, “Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe ‘The Closer’ crosses that line.”

In the memo, Sarandos drew a line between expressing artistic freedom and protecting employees in the workplace.

“Particularly in stand-up comedy, artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally as the goals are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace,” he said.

Read the full memo from Sarandos below:

I wanted to follow-up on the “The Closer” — Dave Chappelle’s latest special — as several of you have reached out following QBR asking what to say to your teams. It never feels good when people are hurting, especially our colleagues, so I wanted to give you some additional context. You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do.

Chapelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special “Sticks & Stones,” also controversial, is our most watched., stickiest and most award winning stand-up special to date. As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom – even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful, like “Cuties,” “365 Days,” “13 Reasons Why” or “My Unorthodox Life.””

Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.

In terms of our commitment to inclusion, we’re working hard to ensure more people see their lives reflected on screen and that under-represented communities are not defined by the singe story. So we’re proud of titles like “Sex Education,” “Young Royals,” “Control Z” and “Disclosure.” Externally, particularly in stand-up comedy, artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally as the goals are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace.

Today’s conversation on Entertain the World was timely. These are hard and uncomfortable issues. We all bring different values and perspectives so thank you for being part of the conversation as it’s important we’re clear about our operating principals.

-Ted

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

  • Bill Murray Says Wes Anderson’s Next Film Is Titled ‘Asteroid City’

    Film starring Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and more is filming now in Spain

  • Kristin Cavallari says she’s ‘currently not dating anyone’ after being linked to Chase Rice

    “In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating],” the Uncommon James designer says. “No one serious though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend."

  • Lake Bell 'Felt Very Protective' of Pamela Anderson's Story While Filming Pam & Tommy

    The Harley Quinn actress was tapped to direct two of the eight episodes in the Hulu miniseries, which is set to premiere in 2022

  • James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ takes respectable $56 million at domestic box office

    It didn’t break any pandemic or 007 records, but it didn’t fall significantly short either and is in fact the fourth-best opening in the 25-film series

  • Critics Rank the Best Films and Performances of the Fall Festivals

    137 critics voted in our survey of the highlights from Venice, Telluride, TIFF, and NYFF.

  • Psych 3 Movie Threequel Gets Premiere Date, Trailer That Questions Existence of a 'Peacock' Streaming Service

    Yes, Shawn and Gus, there is such a thing as a Peacock streaming service. And, as with the previous movie, it will be the home for Psych 3 in November. In was announced at New York Comic Con that Psych 3: This Is Gus will premiere on Peacock Thursday, Nov. 18. A trailer for “the sequel […]

  • Emma Corrin To Headline FX Limited Series ‘Retreat’

    EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an award-winning turn as Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown, Emma Corrin has been tapped as the lead of Retreat, FX’s limited series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play Darby Hart, the amateur sleuth at the center of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat. […]

  • How Darling Buds of May unleashed hell on Catherine Zeta-Jones

    The name Catherine Zeta-Jones conjures images of smouldering glamour, Zorro–slashed dresses and Jazz-era stockings – not Yorkshire tea and the sod of God’s own county. The Hollywood star nevertheless had her breakthrough not, as we might remember now, in the 1998 swashbuckler hit The Mask of Zorro, but in more humble territory: early Nineties ITV comedy-drama.

  • If Billy Beane returns to Mets, would we get Moneyball 2 movie? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins discuss the possibility of Billy Beane coming to New York to run the Mets, and how he’d be coming back to the organization that drafted him, and the place where he began his professional baseball career. Could a successful return to New York lead to a sequel to Moneyball, where an older Brad Pitt can play Billy Beane again? About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • ‘Community Schools’ Helping Kids During COVID, Both In and Out of the Classroom

    Rene Covarrublas was only at his new job at Duarte High School for one week before the coronavirus shuttered schools in Los Angeles County and across the country. The job as the Educational Community Worker at Duarte was part of a new initiative started in 2019 by the LA County Office of Education aiming to […]

  • Coronavirus: Doctor quotes Yogi Berra to urge everyone to 'let the data sort itself out'

    One doctor quoted legendary baseball philosopher Yogi Berra to urge everyone to slow down in the booster shot debate and other open questions.

  • Why gender-neutral toy options matter, according to experts

    "Boy’s colors are blue and girl’s colors are pink. What sense does that make?" one expert says as Lego pledges to remove gender bias from its toys.

  • AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

    What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6

  • ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Director on Big Changes, Fourth-Wall Breaks, and the Series’ Future

    Writer-director Hagai Levi spoke to IndieWire about the 2021 version's ending, purpose, and how it argues "the opposite" of Bergman's original.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Film SATC Revival And Just Like That ... in Paris

    And Just Like That… is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in December

  • Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The U.S. statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides “discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.” The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

  • ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Film Review: Entertaining Sequel-Reboot Dazzles While Still Feeling Familiar

    New York Comic Con 2021: Jason Reitman pays homage to his father's 1984 remake by both updating it and borrowing from it as much as possible

  • Falcons find perfect homemade solution for missing kicking net

    The Falcons didn't appear to have their kicking net in London, but they jury-rigged an excellent solution.

  • Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Gel Nail Extensions

    An expert nail tech explains what gel nail extensions are, how they're applied, how long they last, what they cost, and how they compare to acrylics.

  • Why Timothée Chalamet Isn't Ready to Talk About Armie Hammer Controversy

    Timothée Chalamet, who co-starred with Armie Hammer in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, recently revealed why he hasn’t opened up about the legal issues surrounding the actor.