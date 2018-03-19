Netflix reveals the top ten horror movies viewers are too scared to finish

One of the joys of Netflix is never feeling obliged to finish a movie you aren’t enjoying, or find too scary.

Well, thanks to Forbes contributor Paul Tassi, we now know exactly which movies are so horrifying that users stopped watching them before the end.

Netflix revealed the top ten movies that are most frequently stopped before the end, or are only 70% completed. According to Tassi, the streaming service argued that the data reflected those who were too scared of the film, rather than just not enjoying it, because those who don’t like a movie would turn it off much sooner.

So here are the results…

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dir: Travis Z

While visiting their getaway cabin, five friends succumb to a flesh-eating disease.

Carnage Park (2016)

Dir: Mickey Keating

After botching an ill-conceived bank robbery in a desolate California town, two wannabe crooks flee the scene with a hostage and lead the local lawmen on a dangerous high-speed chase.

México Bárbaro (2014)

Dir: Isaac Ezban, Laurette Flores Bornn, Jorge Michel Grau, Ulises Guzman, Edgar Nito, Lex Ortega, Gigi Saul Guerrero and Aaron Soto

Eight Mexican directors unite to bring tales of the most brutally terrifying Mexican traditions and legends to vividly shocking life.

Piranha (2010)

Dir: Alexandre Aja

After a sudden underwater tremor sets free scores of the prehistoric man-eating fish, an unlikely group of strangers must band together to stop themselves from becoming fish food for the area’s new razor-toothed residents.

Raw (2016)

Dir: Julia Ducournau

When a young vegetarian undergoes a carnivorous hazing ritual at vet school, an unbidden taste for meat begins to grow in her.

Teeth (2007)

Dir: Mitchell Litchenstein

Still a stranger to her own body, a high school student discovers she has a physical advantage when she becomes the object of male violence.

The Conjuring (2013)

Dir: James Wan

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse.

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence (2011)

Dir: Tom Six

Inspired by the fictional Dr. Heiter, disturbed loner Martin dreams of creating a 12-person centipede and sets out to realize his sick fantasy.

The Void (2016)

Dir: Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski

Shortly after delivering a patient to an understaffed hospital, a police officer experiences strange and violent occurrences seemingly linked to a group of mysterious hooded figures.

Jeruzalem (2015)

Dir: The Paz Brothers

When a couple of American young adults fly to Israel to visit the city of Jerusalem, a biblical nightmare falls upon the city.

Given that the 2010 Piranha is on this list, which is more laughable than scary, Netflix’s theory about people being too scared to finish these movies might not be the most accurate but there are a few that are pretty tough to watch.

Go ahead and find out for yourself… if you dare.

