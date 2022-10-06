Netflix releases video of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first 'To All the Boys' chemistry read

Netflix recently released Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s first chemistry read for their lead roles in the 2018 hit teen-romance film “To All the Boys I Loved Before.”

The never-before-seen clip, shared on Netflix's Tudum site late last month, features the pair in the audition room as young lovers, Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, in one of their most iconic exchanges. Peter asks Lara why she is afraid of love, to which she responds, “Because the more people you let into your life, the more people that can walk on out.”



“While some first encounters have their fair share of awkwardness, it’s clear that the love has always been there since day one for these co-stars,” Netflix wrote.

Based on Jenny Han’s immensely young adult romance novel series of the same name, the film has since spawned two sequels — “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”– with a spinoff series focused on Lara’s younger sister Kitty currently in the works titled “XO, Kitty.”

More from NextShark: Netflix drops trailer for 'Samurai Rabbit' series based on Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo

Since landing their breakout roles in the “To All the Boys” series, Condor and Centineo have had no problem attracting high-profile roles. Condor is currently starring in a Netflix comedy series about a high schooler who wakes up as a ghost called “Boo Bitch.” Centineo is set to appear alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the superhero blockbuster “Black Adam” as the hero Atom Smasher.

Featured Image via Scarlett

More from NextShark: 'We can all learn something from them': Pixar execs praise all-female 'Turning Red' creative leadership team

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Nathan Min, The Daniels, Steven Yeun and A24 team up for new Showtime comedy ‘Mason’

Michelle Yeoh is the deity of compassion in ‘American Born Chinese’ first look