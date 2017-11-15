Netflix Picks Up ‘Train to Busan’ Director’s ‘Psychokinesis’

Global streaming giant Netflix has picked up “Psychokinesis,” the next film by Yeon Sang-ho. Yeon previously directed the the zombie thriller “Train to Busan,” which was a commercial and critical sensation across Asia.

“Psychokinesis” is the story of a father who sets out to save his troubled daughter with superpowers that he discovers he possesses. The film was picked up as one of three titles acquired from Contents Panda, the international sales arm of South Korean investor-distributor Next Entertainment World. Other titles are Yang Woo-seok’s “Steel Rain” and “The Chase” by Kim Hong-sun.

Netflix previously picked up NEW/Contents Panda’s “Pandora.” It released the post-apocalyptic action-adventure film from January this year, following its December 2016 theatrical release in Korea.

“Following ‘Pandora,’ the recent partnership was made possible as both Netflix and NEW agree what makes great content,” said Jae-Min Kim, head of overseas sales at Contents Panda. “We plan to get a head start in global markets by securing more competitive content in the future.”

Directed by Yang Woo-seok, who made hit drama “The Attorney” in 2013, “Steel Rain” focuses on the nuclear threats after a coup in North Korea forces its leader and his elite guard to come South. “Chase,” directed by Kim Hong-sun (“The Con Artists”), is a thriller that features two characters chasing after the suspect of a long-unsolved case.

Netflix announced a 2018 global outing for “Psychokinesis.” It did not provide any details of release schedules for the other two pictures, but confirmed that all three will receive theatrical releases in Korea.

Netflix has also been involved with Korean films from other sources and is ramping up its involvement in the Korean production scene. It fully financed “Okja,” the animal fantasy with a $50 million budget by Bong Joon-ho. Both “Train to Busan” and “Okja” had their world premieres at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“Netflix will continue to keep a close eye on great global content, as we are committed to providing the best entertainment to our members around the world,” said Rob Roy, VP of content acquisitions.

