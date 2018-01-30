New Netflix Original movies arriving in 2018

From Digital Spy

As Netflix delves deeper and deeper into the original content game, more and more movies are arriving exclusively on the streaming platform.

Here are the upcoming Netflix Original films, from crime documentaries to horror comedies.

The Open House release date January 19

Don't Breathe's Dylan Minnette stars as a boy who moves into a new house with his mother (Piercey Dalton). This is a horror, so surprise surprise, they find themselves "besieged by threatening forces".

A Futile and Stupid Gesture release date January 26

Will Forte, Domhnall Gleeson, Martin Mull and Joel McHale star in this comedic biopic about the National Lampoon magazine and its classic movie spin-offs.

When We First Met release date February 9

Noah (Adam DeVine) is given the chance to travel back in time three years to the night when he tried and failed to become more than just friends with Avery (Alexandra Daddario).

Love Per Square Foot release date February 14

Two young people in Mumbai enter into a marriage of convenience so they can buy a flat. Things get complicated when love enters the picture.

Irreplaceable You release date February 16

When Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is diagnosed with terminal cancer, she sets out to find a new love for her fiancé (Michiel Huisman). The cast also includes Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken and Steve Coogan.

Mute release date February 23

Duncan Jones's "spiritual sequel" to Moon centres around a mute bartender (Alexander Skarsgård) searching for his lost girlfriend in the Berlin underworld. Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux also star.

Game Over, Man! release date March 23

Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Jere Burns, Blake Anderson and Marc Brandt star in a comedy about three friends whose attempt to develop a video game come under threat when their benefactor is kidnapped.

Come Sunday release date April 13

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in the true story of minister Carlton Pearson, who was branded a heretic because of his belief that all souls were eventually bound for heaven. Martin Sheen, Condola Rashad, Jason Segel, Danny Glover and Lakeith Stanfield co-star.

Hold the Dark release date June 1

Alexander Skarsgård, Riley Keough, James Bloor, James Badge Dale and Jeffrey Wright star in this drama about a naturalist investigating in an Alaskan village where children are being killed by wolves.

Cargo release date June 8

Martin Freeman stars in this adaptation of an Australian short film about a man trying to save his daughter in a post-apocalyptic world.

The Angel release date June 15

Marwan Kenzari and Toby Kebbell star in this spy thriller adapting The Angel: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel, the true story of Egyptian billionaire-turned-informant Ashraf Marwan.

